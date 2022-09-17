DWTS Cast Members Mourn a Sudden Death

Several former “Dancing With the Stars” cast members are mourning the death of beloved publicist Scout Masterson, who died suddenly at the age of 48.

“Yesterday we lost a loving husband, kind friend, a good son, and an amazing parent. Scouty, we miss so much,” Masterson’s husband Bill Horn shared in an Instagram post on September 12, 2022. His cause of death has not been shared.

Masterson is survived by his daughter Simone Lynn, 12, and his son Bosley Jo, 8.

Dozens of posts from people who knew and loved Masterson filled up the comments section of Horn’s Instagram share. Those comments included messages of love, support, and condolences from several DWTS contestants.

The Love for Masterson Came Pouring in on Social Media

Shortly after Horn announced his husband’s death, dozens upon dozens of comments stacked up, including messages from celebrities who knew and loved Masterson.

“Bill! I’m so so sorry. Sending so much Love & strength to you and the kids,” wrote Vanessa Lachey who was on season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I am beyond heartbroken the girls are too. We love you guys so much. I’m still in shock & will be for a long time. We love you. I’ll tell you the rest privately,” season 8 contestant Denise Richards added.

“Oh Bill I am so sorry. I am praying for you and those sweet babies. Sending you so much love,” Kim Zolciak Biermann from season 21 said.

“Heartbroken for you. Sending so much love,” Trista Sutter, who was on season 1 of DWTS, commented.

“Oh bill. No!!! I am so sorry. My heart is aching for your family. Lifting you all up in prayer,” season 21’s Alexa PenaVega posted.

Horn Thanked Everyone for Their Support

On September 13, 2022, Horn took to his Instagram feed to thank everyone for their support during this incredibly difficult time.

“The outpouring of love these past few days has been overwhelming and amazing,” he wrote. “Thank you! So many calls, texts, DMs, flowers and so much food. We will survive this thanks in large part to so much.”

Horn and Masterson got married in 2013, according to People magazine. They starred on the reality series “Extreme Guide to Parenting” together and are very close friends of Tori Spelling and previously appeared on her family’s reality show from time to time.

Spelling penned a lengthy tribute to Masterson on her Instagram account.

“I struggled with this post today. But, sadly it is real. Yesterday, our friend Scout passed away. This unbelievably kind human who was the best dad, husband, son, dog dad, friend, and Guncle was taken way too soon. His children Simone and Boz were his world. He loved his hubby Bill with all his heart. His mom Grandma J we all call Nana was a goddess in his world. He had so many friends that cared about him because he made time for all of them and they all knew the world was a better place with him in it. No matter what he was going thru health wise and personally he was always making sure to make others feel loved and to make them laugh and smile,” she wrote, in part.

