DWTS Cast Member Getting Divorced

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member finds themselves embroiled in a divorce — season 18 cast member Sean Avery is being asked for a divorce by his wife Hilary Rhoda.

Rhoda Cites ‘Irreconcilable Differences’ in the Divorce Filing

Professional hockey player Sean Avery, who competed on season 18 of “Dancing With the Stars,” is getting divorced from his Sports Illustrated model wife Hilary Rhoda after seven years of marriage.

According to TMZ, Rhoda filed for divorce and said they had been officially separated since July 17. She is requesting physical custody of their son, Nash, 2, but is willing to share legal custody with Avery.

Avery and Rhoda welcomed their son in July 2020 after suffering multiple miscarriages in an effort to get pregnant, according to Avery’s podcast “No Gruffs Given.”

“It’s a boy 💙🌈 @imseanavery and I are having a baby and we’re so excited about this next chapter of life together,” wrote Rhoda on Instagram at the time she announced her pregnancy.

“Going into the process, we’ve got two healthy partners and right out the gate, the first month that we were eligible to procreate, Hilary got pregnant. I said that’s f***ing great. That was easy. I start planning,” said Avery on his podcast (via People).

But then they had a miscarriage, which Avery admitted was “fairly common” and Rhoda was “amazing,” so they started trying again.

“What do you know two months later, Hilary gets pregnant again and has another miscarriage,” said Avery, adding, “After a few miscarriages, the pressure starts mounting and fertility doctors say, ‘You have this window. Maximize that window, a 4 to 5 day window with no rest. … For 6 months, we were trying and it wasn’t working and it was tough. A few times we were fighting and we don’t fight.”

Avery went on to say that they were apart for five weeks while he filmed a movie and when he returned, they were able to “have real true passion and love and harmony” and then conceived Nash.

Amidst their separation, Avery and Rhoda just celebrated their son’s second birthday, posting lots of pictures and videos of their toddler.

“Additionally, as recently as April 2022, Avery posted a tribute to his wife on her birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world who continues to evolve as a creative and, more importantly, an incredible mother. Happy Birthday @hilaryrhoda.”

Avery Takes Responsibility for the Separation

On his latest podcast episode, Avery said that things are hard right now and his life has been turned upside-down, but he takes responsibility for it.

“When I think about where I am today, I say to myself ‘life is beautiful.’ The reason I’m here doing this podcast today is because I have to. I have to do it because it’s what makes me feel good, it’s what helps me get through the week … last week, my life got turned upside down … I know that it was brought on by my doing, it was my fault,” said Avery.

He went on to say that it was love at first sight with Rhoda.

“I’ve been with my wife for 15 years … seems like my whole adult life I’ve been in love with Hilary,” said Avery. “I walked into a bar and funny, people can say ‘love at first sight’ and anyone that was with me the first night that I ever saw Hilary, I think they all understand that that’s possible because I saw my future wife. I fell in love on the spot, dead on the spot. … I’ve cried myself to sleep every night for the last week.”

Avery took 11th place on season 18 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside pro partner Karina Smirnoff.

