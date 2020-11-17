‘DWTS’ 2020 Finale Date: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Time & Schedule

The 29th season of Dancing With the Stars is down to its final two episodes and final six celebrity dancers. Ahead of the semi-finals where two of the remaining six dancers will be going home, here’s what you need to know about the live finale next week.

The Finale is Monday, November 23

Nev Schulman’s Jive – Dancing with the StarsNev Schulman and Jenna Johnson dance the Jive to “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” by Elton John on Dancing with the Stars Icons Night! Subscribe: http://goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2020-11-10T04:11:31Z

Most years, the fall finale of Dancing With the Stars airs the week of Thanksgiving and this year is no exception. The finale will air on Monday, November 23 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

There will be four dancers left at that point and if we had to predict who they will be, we would have to say Nev Schulman, Skai Jackson, Johnny Weir, and Kaitlyn Bristowe. We think this week’s double elimination will be the last dance for Nelly and Justina Machado.

But the dances still have to be danced and the voters still have to have their say, so you never know.

The Semi-Finals Lineup

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Argentine Tango – Dancing with the StarsKaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev dance the Argentine Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears on Dancing with the Stars Icons Night! Subscribe: http://goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2020-11-10T02:55:59Z

Here is what viewers can expect from the semi-finals in week 10 on Monday, November 23.

Host Tyra Banks will walk out to “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee. Then there will be two rounds of competitive dances. In the first round, celebrities will repeat a dance style they struggled with earlier in the season with a new song as their redemption dance. The judges will mentor each of the couples. For the second round, couples will perform another style of dance as they try to make it into the semi-finals.

The couples are as follows (with dances and songs):

Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev will perform a redemption Paso Doble to “Hanuman” by Rodrigo Y Gabriela; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks.

Actress Justina Machado and professional dancer Sasha Farber will perform a redemption Tango to “El Tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge ; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Holding Out for a Hero” by Ella Mae Bowen and Bonnie Tyler.

; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Holding Out for a Hero” by Ella Mae Bowen and Bonnie Tyler. Rapper Nelly and professional dancer Daniella Karagach will perform a redemption Paso Doble to “Run Boy Run” by Woodkid; then for their new dance, a Jive to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra.

TV host Nev Schulman and professional dancer Jenna Johnson will perform a redemption Foxtrot to “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels.

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and professional dancer Britt Stewart will perform a redemption Salsa to “X” by Jonas Brothers featuring Karol G; then for their new dance, a Jazz to “I Lived” by One Republic.

Hopefully, fans will be happy with the way the judges critique the remaining dancers. Pro Cheryl Burke, who was eliminated last week with partner AJ McLean, recently said she thinks the judges are being wildly inconsistent this year. Carrie Ann Inaba also said that she’s tired of online bullies implying she’s giving Kaitlyn Bristowe low scores because she’s jealous of Bristowe.

Dancing With the Stars season 29 has two episodes left, on Monday, November 16 and on Monday, November 23.

