It all comes down to this, Dancing With the Stars fans. Season 29 is down to Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justina Machado, Nelly, and Nev Schulman. Who will take home the Mirrorball Trophy? It has been a stellar season so far, with Schulman and his partner Jenna Johnson averaging the highest scores at 25.9. Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev are right on their heels with 25.7, followed by Machado and Sasha Farber with 24.6, and then Nelly and Daniella Karagach with 22.6.

Ahead of the two-hour finale, here’s what we know about what dances the finalists are performing, plus some extra performances courtesy of Nelly and Derek Hough.

Finale Competition Spoilers

VideoVideo related to find out what dances the ‘dwts’ season 29 finalists are performing 2020-11-23T10:38:51-05:00

For this week, each couple will repeat one of their favorite performances from earlier in the season with some new creative elements. Then, for the last element of the competition, the couples will perform the fan-favorite Freestyle dance. Here are the dance styles and songs.

Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and partner Artem Chigvintsev will repeat their Argentine Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears, then a Freestyle dance to “Sparkling Diamonds” from Moulin Rouge .

. Actress Justina Machado and partner Sasha Farber will repeat their Cha to “Respect” by Aretha Franklin, then a Freestyle dance to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez and “Bamboleo” by The Gypsy Kings.

Rapper Nelly and partner Daniella Karagach will repeat their Samba to “Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge, then a Freestyle dance to “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion and “Hypnotize” by The Notorious B.I.G.

TV host Nev Schulman and partner Jenna Johnson will repeat their Paso Doble to “Black Swan Swan Lake” by District 78, then a Freestyle dance to “Singin’ in the Rain” by District 78.

It seems like Schulman is the frontrunner going into the finale. The judges love him and he turns in solid performances every week. But Bristowe is right on his heels, score-wise, so she could be a dark horse. We would be pretty surprised if Machado or Nelly was crowned the winner, but you never know! You’ll have to tune in to find out who takes home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy and the title for season 29.

Finale Performance Spoilers

VideoVideo related to find out what dances the ‘dwts’ season 29 finalists are performing 2020-11-23T10:38:51-05:00

Host Tyra Banks will strut her stuff to The Pointer Sisters’ hit “I’m So Excited” at the start of the show. Then in addition to the competition dances, Nelly will perform a medley of his greatest hits including “Ride Wit Me,” “Lil Bit” and “Hot in Herre” while his pro dancer Daniella Karagach dances with her husband, Pasha Pashkov.

Additionally, judge and former professional partner Derek Hough will perform a solo dance to “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.” Also, a number of the couples who were eliminated earlier in the season will return to the ballroom.

Also during the show, viewers will get a sneak peek of the remaining season of The Bachelorette” with Tayshia Adams and the first look at Matt James as The Bachelor.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Cheryl Burke Slams the Judging on ‘Dancing With the Stars’