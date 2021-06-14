Everything to Know About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is set to be a monumental season of the ballroom dance competition show, and it will begin airing in the fall of 2021.

While the renewal for “Dancing With the Stars” was announced after season 29 was finished airing, it was never really a question of whether or not the show would return.

According to TVSeriesFinale, the season 29 premiere pulled in over 8 million viewers, and the season finale pulled in nearly 6.5 million.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Could Feature Returning Celebrities

Though the only cast announcements have come in the form of host Tyra Banks and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman, there have been a few hints about who we could see in the ballroom in 2021.

In an interview with TV Insider, Banks dropped a hint about who could be back and why she thinks season 30 should be special.

“There is something beautiful about doing a retrospective when you hit a milestone year. At the same time, there are so many new viewers this season, and a retrospective may not resonate with them. So, if we do one, it would have to be for those diehard fans that have been here forever, but not make it so ‘inside baseball’ where the new people don’t know what the heck is going on,” explained Banks.

In a separate interview with TV Insider, professional dancer Cheryl Burke echoed those sentiments.

“We’re coming up to season 30 of the show and I’ve talked to Leah [Remini] about this and maybe we could do a ‘redemption’ season and include people who have had to leave early due to injury?” said Burke.

The Season Will Likely Premiere in September 2021

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021. Luckily for fans and viewers, there aren’t really any changes to the schedule that will affect them. The show will still air on Monday nights at 8 p.m. live for the East Coast, according to TV Line.

Though the season premiere has not yet been officially announced, there are a few clues we can use to figure out when the show will start to air. It’s likely that, since the show will still be airing on Monday nights, the season premiere will be on Monday, September 13, 2021. If that’s not the case, it could premiere a week later. That’s because each season, the show premieres in mid-September.

There Will Be Four Judges

All four “Dancing With the Stars” judges will be returning for season 30: Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will all be sitting at the judging table for the 2021 episodes.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hough opened up about what it will be like to work next to Goodman, and he said that he’s excited.

“I’m looking forward to Len being back because I think that he just adds so much. I think that just having that Brit. You just need that Brit, man. You need him in the room. He’s the man!” Hough told the outlet. “It’ll be interesting to see that dynamic. I feel like him and I are quite different. We’re very different, I should say. So it’ll be interesting to see how we feel and if we disagree on a lot of things. And I’m sure we will.”

The Pro Lineup Has Not Been Set

When it comes to which pro dancers to expect, that’s really up in the air until closer to the premiere date, but we do have a few tidbits. Lindsay Arnold hopes to return for season 30 after giving birth to her daughter, Sage.

Witney Carson has also expressed interest in returning to the ballroom, as has pro dancer Gleb Savchenko. Unfortunately for some fans, Maks Chmerkovskiy will not be returning once again.

Pro dancer Cheryl Burke has also said she isn’t sure if she’ll be returning to her role in an upcoming season.

