‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Make Season 30 Cast Predictions

ABC’s hit ballroom dancing competition “Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in September 2021, and that means fans start speculating on who may be on the upcoming season and share their dream cast and pairings.

When it comes to people who will definitely be on the show, the only announcements made have been those of Tyra Banks, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman. All the celebrities and professional dancers are still waiting to hear if they’re going to be a part of the upcoming season.

A few celebrities have been rumored to want to be on the show, and others have previously been rumored to be in talks with the show. The new cast might include another “Bachelorette” and some controversial celebrities, but fans have other ideas for who they think will make an appearance.

Fans Believe Controversial Celebs Will Be Cast

On a Reddit thread, some fans shared exactly who they’d want to see in the ballroom, with many looking at the idea of a few controversial figures making an appearance.

User u/DebbieWinner wrote that they believe Caitlyn Jenner will be there, adding that, “It’s ridiculous, lol, but it feels right.”

Some responded saying they don’t think that Jenner would do the show, but they think it’s possible Meghan McCain would be in the ballroom.

“Lori Loughlin — you KNOW she’ll be there,” one reply reads.

Another fan thinks an almost Olympian will be in the ballroom.

“Sha’Carri Richardson,” they guessed. “DWTS loves contestants who can generate a headline and no one has been in the news more than Sha’Carri the last few weeks.”

One person pointed out that it’s likely Richardson will be running track still during the time the show is filming.

On that same note, however, one fan guessed that Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles will be making an appearance.

Another popular guess for people who will be on the show is anyone from the Disney+ show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Which Celebrities Are Rumored to Appear on Season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

According to OK! Magazine, there are quite a few rumored names coming to light. A source told the magazine that the producers are “working overtime to get the perfect cast.” Some of the top contenders to be on the show, according to OK!’s source, are country singer LeeAnn Rimes, Luann de Lesseps of “Real Housewives” fame and actress Fran Drescher.

Recent “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams expressed her interest in being on the show, according to Extra.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, pro dancer Cheryl Burke called for producers to take a pause on casting members of Bachelor Nation after the back-to-back wins, but Burke said that she would like to see “Bachelorette” winner Zac Clark on the dance floor during an episode of her “Pretty Messed Up” podcast, Heavy reported in March.

The actual cast for the upcoming season will likely be released sometime in late August or early September 2021. The show’s 30th season premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS: Gleb Savchenko Reacts to Chrishell Stause’s New Romance Following Dating Rumors