Fans Slam ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Amid Celebrity Casting Announcements

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021. In the past few weeks, the cast list has been slowly released by ABC and leaked by other sources.

SPOILER ALERT: There will be spoilers for the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 below, including which celebrities are set to be on the upcoming season and the pairings of celebrities and professional dancers. Do not read on if you do not want these spoiled for you.

Which Celebrities Are on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30?

Fans of the show have mixed thoughts about some of the celebrities who are set to be on the cast.

Here’s who you’ll see in the ballroom in the upcoming season:

With that list, there are only two celebrities missing ahead of the official announcement, which is set for September 8, 2021 on “Good Morning America.”

Fans Do Not Want to See Olivia Jade on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

If replies on social media are to be believed, some fans are upset that they’ll be seeing some of the above celebrities in the ballroom. Specifically, the animosity is there for Olivia Jade, who is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, who went to prison following a college admissions scandal that put Olivia Jade in the public eye in a negative sense.

Olivia Jade is set to be paired off with Val Chmerkovskiy.

One person on a Reddit thread about the casting wrote, “Ugh, her casting is so gross. I really like Val but I can’t see how they can successfully do a poor little rich girl story with her.”

One whole thread is dedicated to people who are upset about the casting. The thread, titled “I was right and I’m pissed off about it,” has multiple replies about Olivia Jade’s casting.

One reply, however, reads, “I mean, if this is as ‘controversial’ as it gets, I can deal with Olivia Jade lmao.”

Plenty of replies in the thread say they hope the pair is voted off early.

Some Fans Are Upset About Celebrities With Dancing Experience

When it comes to “Dancing With the Stars,” many fans prefer that the celebrities not have dance backgrounds in order to level the playing field. Obviously, when it comes to Siwa, her history on “Dance Moms” means that is not the case.

In replies to the tweet announcing Siwa on the show, some fans expressed their concerns.

“So someone who rose to fame on a dance show is going to compete against people who have never danced before,” one person replied.

Another wrote, “How is this fair? She is already a professional dancer….”

The entire cast will be revealed and confirmed on September 8, 2021 on “Good Morning America.”

