DWTS Releases Crazy Season 30 Cast Photos

Here are the glam shots for the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 celebrity dancers. There is one set of totally normal gallery photos and one set where somebody went a little crazy with Photoshop and the result is terrifying. See if you can spot which set is which.

Country singer Jimmie Allen

Spice Girl Mel C.

Reality TV star Christine Chiu

Actor Brian Austin Green

Actress Melora Hardin

Social media influencer Olivia Jade

“Bachelor” Matt James

“The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots

Actor Martin Kove

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee

WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby

NBA star Iman Shumpert

Pop star JoJo Siwa

Tyra Banks Also Got Her Own Glam Shots

Host Tyra Banks couldn’t miss out on the fun of the glam photoshoot, so she has her own set of photos, which is sure to endear her to the fans even more than she already is.

In case you haven’t heard, “Dancing With the Stars” viewers are not fans of Banks replacing fired hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Many have vowed to stop watching the show until Banks is replaced, saying that they think she makes the show all about herself and not the dancers.

For her part, Banks has fired back at the haters, telling them they should “be angry and watch” the show during the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour audience during ABC day.

“Change is necessary. It is so necessary … I was the big change last year, and there’s a big change this year [with a same-sex pairing]. And change must happen. We must continue to evolve,” said Banks. “And there will be a change where I won’t host anymore, and people will be pissed, ‘Tyra was so good. Why don’t you bring back Tyra?’ That is just the state of the world, and we’re moving forward.”

Everything We Know About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30

In addition to the celebrity cast, ABC has also revealed the 15 professional dancers who the celebrities are partnering with for season 30. The pairings are being “officially” announced during the season 30 premiere on Sept. 20, but ahead of the show, the pairings have leaked. Read on to find out which pros are dancing with which celebrities, but be warned of spoilers.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED

Brandon Armstrong and Kenya Moore

Lindsay Arnold and Matt James

Alan Bersten and Amanda Kloots

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby

Witney Carson and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

Artem Chigvintsev and Melora Hardin

Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade

Sasha Farber and Suni Lee

Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa

Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert

Pasha Pashkov and Christine Chiu

Gleb Savchenko and Mel C.

Emma Slater and Jimmie Allen

Britt Stewart and Martin Kove

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

