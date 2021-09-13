DWTS Releases Crazy Season 30 Cast Photos

DWTS Releases Crazy Season 30 Cast Photos

  • 5 Shares
  • Updated
Tyra Banks of 'Dancing With the Stars'

ABC Tyra Banks of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Here are the glam shots for the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 celebrity dancers. There is one set of totally normal gallery photos and one set where somebody went a little crazy with Photoshop and the result is terrifying. See if you can spot which set is which.

Country singer Jimmie Allen

Country singer Jimmie Allen

ABCCountry singer Jimmie Allen

Country singer Jimmie Allen

ABCCountry singer Jimmie Allen

Spice Girl Mel C.

Spice Girl Mel C

ABCSpice Girl Mel C

Spice Girl Mel C

ABCSpice Girl Mel C

Reality TV star Christine Chiu

Reality star Christine Chiu

ABCReality star Christine Chiu

Reality star Christine Chiu

ABCReality star Christine Chiu

Actor Brian Austin Green

Actor Brian Austin Green

ABCActor Brian Austin Green

Actor Brian Austin Green

ABCActor Brian Austin Green

Actress Melora Hardin

Actress Melora Hardin

ABCActress Melora Hardin

Actress Melora Hardin

ABCActress Melora Hardin

Social media influencer Olivia Jade

Social media influencer Olivia Jade

ABCSocial media influencer Olivia Jade

ABCDANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Olivia Jade. (ABC/Maarten de Boer)

“Bachelor” Matt James

'Bachelor' Matt James

ABC‘Bachelor’ Matt James

'Bachelor' Matt James

ABC‘Bachelor’ Matt James

“The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots

'The Talk' co-host Amanda Kloots

ABC‘The Talk’ co-host Amanda Kloots

'The Talk' co-host Amanda Kloots

ABC‘The Talk’ co-host Amanda Kloots

Actor Martin Kove

Actor Martin Kove

ABCActor Martin Kove

Actor Martin Kove

ABCActor Martin Kove

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee

Gymnast Suni Lee

ABCGymnast Suni Lee

Gymnast Suni Lee

ABCGymnast Suni Lee

WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

WWE superstar The Miz

ABCWWE superstar The Miz

WWE superstar The Miz

ABCWWE superstar The Miz

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore

'Real Housewives' star Kenya Moore

ABC‘Real Housewives’ star Kenya Moore

'Real Housewives' star Kenya Moore

ABC‘Real Housewives’ star Kenya Moore

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby

ABCPeloton instructor Cody Rigsby

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby

ABCPeloton instructor Cody Rigsby

NBA star Iman Shumpert

NBA star Iman Shumpert

ABCNBA star Iman Shumpert

NBA star Iman Shumpert

ABCNBA star Iman Shumpert

Pop star JoJo Siwa

Pop star JoJo Siwa

ABCPop star JoJo Siwa

Pop star JoJo Siwa

ABCPop star JoJo Siwa

Tyra Banks Also Got Her Own Glam Shots

Tyra Banks of 'Dancing With the Stars'

ABCTyra Banks of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tyra Banks of 'Dancing With the Stars'

ABCTyra Banks of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tyra Banks of 'Dancing With the Stars'

ABCTyra Banks of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Host Tyra Banks couldn’t miss out on the fun of the glam photoshoot, so she has her own set of photos, which is sure to endear her to the fans even more than she already is.

In case you haven’t heard, “Dancing With the Stars” viewers are not fans of Banks replacing fired hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Many have vowed to stop watching the show until Banks is replaced, saying that they think she makes the show all about herself and not the dancers.

For her part, Banks has fired back at the haters, telling them they should “be angry and watch” the show during the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour audience during ABC day.

“Change is necessary. It is so necessary … I was the big change last year, and there’s a big change this year [with a same-sex pairing]. And change must happen. We must continue to evolve,” said Banks. “And there will be a change where I won’t host anymore, and people will be pissed, ‘Tyra was so good. Why don’t you bring back Tyra?’ That is just the state of the world, and we’re moving forward.”

Tyra Banks of 'Dancing With the Stars'

ABCTyra Banks of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tyra Banks of 'Dancing With the Stars'

ABCTyra Banks of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Everything We Know About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30

In addition to the celebrity cast, ABC has also revealed the 15 professional dancers who the celebrities are partnering with for season 30. The pairings are being “officially” announced during the season 30 premiere on Sept. 20, but ahead of the show, the pairings have leaked. Read on to find out which pros are dancing with which celebrities, but be warned of spoilers.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED

  • Brandon Armstrong and Kenya Moore
  • Lindsay Arnold and Matt James
  • Alan Bersten and Amanda Kloots
  • Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
  • Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby
  • Witney Carson and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin
  • Artem Chigvintsev and Melora Hardin
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade
  • Sasha Farber and Suni Lee
  • Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa
  • Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert
  • Pasha Pashkov and Christine Chiu
  • Gleb Savchenko and Mel C.
  • Emma Slater and Jimmie Allen
  • Britt Stewart and Martin Kove

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: Ex-DWTS Pro Julianne Hough Under Fire For New Show

Read More
, ,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments