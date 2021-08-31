Some DWTS Pros May Have Revealed They’re In the Season 30 Cast

There are several “Dancing With the Stars” pros who may have just revealed they’re in the season 30 cast. Read on to find out who and also when rehearsals begin — we have confirmation that one cast member is meeting her partner Tuesday, August 31.

Witney Carson & Lindsay Arnold Have Said They’re About to Move for Work

Both Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold were absent from season 29 because they were expecting — Arnold gave birth to baby girl Sage in November 2020 and Carson welcomed baby boy Leo in January.

But it looks like they are both back for season 30 because, on their recent Instagram stories, they both mentioned traveling for work.

“We are moving to LA TOMORROW!!!! Not sure for how long,” wrote Carson. “Leo and Carson are flying and I’m driving… COVID-related but we do not have COVID.”

What she is likely alluding to is the fact that the show doesn’t want the pros on an airplane due to COVID concerns.

On Arnold’s Instagram story, she wrote, “The rest of the day is gonna be a little crazy getting things done and packed before Sage and I head out tomorrow for a work trip!”

In the video, she added, “Sage and I are heading out tomorrow, so I am packing up, get some things done and situated here before we go … [later] I realized I’m not leaving tomorrow, I’m leaving on Wednesday, so that’s great but also annoying because I’ve been running around like a freaking mad woman trying to get things done in my head going, “I’m leaving tomorrow!’ No, I still have one more day, so that’s great news.”

The Pros and Celebrities Are Meeting Each Other This Week

Bring on the sequins and the sparkles. ✨ We’re SIWA excited for this! 🎀 #DWTS @itsjojosiwa pic.twitter.com/mzwezAm0An — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 26, 2021

Two celebrities have already been announced for the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 cast — Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Suni Lee and pop star/former Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa. Siwa will make history as the first person to be in a same-sex pair on the show. Siwa famously came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January 2021 and she is really excited about this big step for “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I think that it’s really special that I get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but I [also] get to share with the world that you get to dance with who you want to dance with,” said Siwa during the big announcement.

She also revealed that her top choices for a pro partner are Britt Stewart, Jenna Johnson, and Lindsay Arnold — and she doesn’t have much longer to wait to find out who she is dancing with.

“I actually start rehearsals tomorrow!” Siwa revealed to “Entertainment Tonight” in an interview on August 30. “I meet [my partner] tomorrow.”

Now, if Arnold isn’t leaving until Wednesday, that tells us she is probably not Siwa’s partner and neither is Carson. Siwa’s other top choices, Johnson and Stewart, are both Los Angeles-based, so our money is on one of them.

Suni's got moves, but can she stick the landing on #DWTS? 🏅🌟 @sunisalee_ pic.twitter.com/i4Lc3c6NP2 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 26, 2021

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC. The first two cast members have already been revealed, with the remaining cast coming on “Good Morning America” on September 8.

READ NEXT: Tyra Banks Says She Was ‘Blamed’ For DWTS Debacle: ‘It Wasn’t Me’