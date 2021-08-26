DWTS Season 30 Cast Reveal Date Announced

We finally know when the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 cast will be revealed. Read on to find out the date and also who the first two celebrities are that were revealed during a Q&A at the 2021 TCA virtual summer press tour.

The Cast Reveal Date is September 8

ABC announced Thursday, August 26 that the full season 30 cast will be revealed on Wednesday, September 8 on “Good Morning America.”

Fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of both the professional dancer lineup and the celebrities taking part. The names fans have mentioned on their wishlists include Claudia Conway, Nelly Furtado, Rachel Bilson, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar, who are married, and comedian Jack Black.

Some of the rumored contestants include singer LeAnn Rimes, “Real Housewives” Luann de Lesseps, actress Fran Drescher, UFC fighter Kamaru Usman, actor Brian Austin Green (who is dating pro dancer Sharna Burgess), and “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams.

As far as the professional dancers go, there’s no word yet as to when they will be announced, but it will definitely leave some fans upset. Last year, two of the regular pros, Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold, both took a year off because they were having babies. They have both expressed an interest in returning to the show for season 30, so where does that leave new pros Danielle Karagach and Britt Stewart?

On the men’s side, the male pros have been fairly consistent over the past few years, depending on how many celebrities there are. Artem Chigvintsev was not a part of season 28, but he was a part of season 29; Sharna Burgess was actually the same way. So it all depends on the number of celebrities. If they have 16 total, nearly every pro that has been on in the past few years can participate — but that would still leave one female pro off the roster. If there are fewer than 16 celebrities, there will be several pros absent from the dance floor in season 30.

Two Cast Members Were Revealed Early

But to whet your appetite before the big reveal on September 8, ABC announced during the TCA Q&A that the first two celebrities joining the season 30 cast are Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee and singer and former Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa.

Lee and Siwa will appear on “Good Morning America” on Friday, August 27 to talk about the upcoming season and then they will appear again on September 8 with the rest of the season 30 cast.

It’s no surprise “Dancing With the Stars” snagged Lee after her gold medal all-around win at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The show has a history of landing the top gymnasts from the summer Olympics, including Laurie Hernandez, Simone Biles, Shawn Johnson, and Nastia Liukin. And Lee might feel a little pressure to win the Mirrorball Trophy because Hernandez, Johnson and Liukin all won it in their seasons (and Johnson finished runner-up during all-stars). Biles also had a strong run, finishing in fourth place during season 24.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: Former Co-star Slams Tyra Banks as DWTS Host