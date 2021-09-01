3 More Celebrities Cast on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Revealed: Report

The upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on September 20, 2021, and that means the cast list is going to be revealed within a matter of weeks.

The official reveal is scheduled to take place on “Good Morning America” on the morning of September 8, 2021, but the celebrities have already been meeting up with their partners and filming for the show. That means that leaks have started to come out of the studio.

The show has officially announced that singer, dancer and entertainer Jojo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee have both been announced to be in the celebrity cast.

Dance Dish With KB, an insider that often reveals information about the “Dancing With the Stars” cast has been offering fans a steady stream of information about the upcoming season of the show, and that now includes three additional celebrity names and some pairings to expect to see on season 30.

The same report by Dance Dish With KB claims that Siwa will be partnered with professional dancer Jenna Johnson. There have also been other hints at the cast that have been picked up by fans online, lending additional credibility to the report.

Read on to learn who was revealed as a member of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30.

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore was confirmed as a member of the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 cast by both Dance Dish With KB and TMZ.

Moore has been a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for 10 seasons, and she’s likely built up quite the following on the reality show, which will lead to an interesting season of “Dancing With the Stars” if the fan base follows her to the ballroom.

Fans have been speculating about Moore being on the show since seeing a Bravo By Gays Instagram post uploaded on August 23, 2021 teasing a Housewife joining a reality show.

Moore has over 2 million followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots had a rough 2020. Her husband, Nick Cordero, died from complications due to the coronavirus on July 5, 2020. She has since been working through her grief alongside their son Elvis.

Kloot previously worked on Broadway as a dancer, so it will be interesting to see the reaction from fans on that front, as some get upset when professional dancers are cast as celebrities on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Kloot is partnered with Alan Bersten, according to Dance Dish With KB. The source reported that Kloots was seen leaving the “Dancing With the Stars” video and was identified by the earrings that she was wearing.

Fans speculated that Kloot would be competing in the ballroom after she uploaded an Instagram story saying that she was “glammed at 7AM” because she was starting a new project that had been a dream of hers for a long time.

Olivia Jade

Olivia Jade Giannulli is the third name that has been leaked for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Giannulli is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, who went to prison following a college admissions scandal that put Giannulli in the public eye in a negative sense.

She is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, according to Dance Dish With KB, which points to Getty images showing a young person walking into the “Dancing With the Stars” studio alongside a members-only bag featured in one of Giannulli’s latest Instagram posts. The celebrity in the photo also appears to be wearing the same necklace as Giannulli does in the post featured above.

It’s important to point out, however, that the person in the photo, according to Getty, is country singer LeAnn Rimes, who has also been rumored to be on the show. If that’s the case, then it’s possible Rimes is also on the show or is actually the cast member pictured.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 will feature Tyra Banks as host and executive producer alongside judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

