‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Celebrity Casting Rumors, Fan Hopes & More

The ABC hit ballroom dancing competition “Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in September 2021, and that means that the show is actively casting celebrity contestants to team up with the professional dancers. With the casting in process comes rumors about which celebs may appear on the show.

A few celebrities have been rumored to want to be on the show, and others have previously been rumored to be in talks with the show. The new cast might include another “Bachelorette” and some controversial celebrities.

Read on to learn about some rumors and fan wishlists for season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Which Celebrities Could Appear on Season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

According to OK! Magazine, there are quite a few rumored names coming to light. A source told the magazine that the producers are “working overtime to get the perfect cast.”

Some of the top contenders to be on the show, according to OK!’s source, are country singer LeeAnn Rimes, Luann de Lesseps of “Real Housewives” fame and actress Fran Drescher.

Another celebrity who has expressed interest in joining the cast is actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, who has been accused of faking her Spanish heritage, according to OK! magazine.

In February 2021, UFC fighter Kamaru Usman told TMZ Sports that he would love a chance to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy and thinks he would have a good chance of bringing it home.

“I do my thing!” he said. “I do my thing! That’s the thing with me, I understand that practice makes perfect and I’m disciplined enough to be able to train at it. So anything, if I need to work at it, do the moves, learn ’em, boom! I’m in there! I can get down.”

Sharna Burgess’s boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, is also a person who has been rumored to want to be on the show or be in talks for the upcoming season. He said he was originally supposed to compete on season 29 of the show, and pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd told Hollywood Life she wanted Green to join the show.

‘Bachelor’ Nation is a Popular Source of Rumored Cast Members

Recent “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams expressed her interest in being on the show, according to Extra. The show has been Bachelorette-heavy recently, however, with two back-to-back winning seasons by Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe, so it’s possible that the show will take a break from casting Bachelorettes for at least one season.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, pro dancer Cheryl Burke called for producers to take a pause on casting members of Bachelor Nation after the back-to-back wins.

There has also been speculation that “Bachelor” Matt James and “Bachelorette” winner Zac Clark could be included on a cast list.

Fans Want to See Higher-Profile Celebs

One huge celebrity fans want to see on “Dancing With the Stars” is English singer-songwriter Harry Styles.

One fan hopes to see comedian and actor Jack Black put on some ballroom shoes, writing “i think [Jack Black] should be on next season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’.”

Another fan on Twitter hopes to see Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, Claudia Conway on the show, tweeting, “i want to see claudia conway on Dancing With the Stars i think she would body that.”

While some people think that “Dancing With the Stars” will have returning celebrities for season 30, others have taken to a Reddit thread to share their cast wish list for a new cast.

One fan said they hope to see YouTuber Rosanna Pansino, singer Nelly Furtado, author and actress Chloe Lukasiak or public figure and activist Elizabeth Smart on the show.

Replies to the thread included hopes for actors Rachel Bilson, Tom Sandoval, Freddie Prinze Jr and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns to ABC on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET.

