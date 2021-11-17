A DWTS Season 30 Finalist Almost Quit

A “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finalist has revealed that he almost quit earlier in the season. Find out why Cody Rigsby wanted to throw in the towel and what changed his mind, plus how shocked and grateful he and partner Cheryl Burke are to be in the finale.

In an interview with Page Six, Cody confessed that he was so discouraged by getting COVID early in the season that he almost quit the whole show.

“We definitely had a very bumpy, very rocky start to this,” said Cody, adding, “I remember talking to my boss or a friend of mine and I was like, ‘Should I just quit? Should I not do it? Like, I have COVID, it’s going to be so crazy.’ She was like, ’No, do this. It’ll feel like a memory in two weeks and you’ll get through.'”

But he went on to say that he’s “so glad” that he didn’t listen to his inner voice that was telling him he couldn’t do it.

“I mean, it was just a thought. Those thoughts pop in your head. A part of you, the inner saboteur, is going to tell you to quit. It’s going to tell you that you can’t do it,” said Cody, adding, “You have to hold ground and push back from that ego and keep pumping.”

In an interview with US Weekly after advancing to the finale, Cody and Cheryl admitted they are shocked that they made it to the finals.

“I’m still in shock, to be quite honest. I did not think this was going to happen, no,” said Cheryl, adding, “It’s crazy. I’ve seen it before on a show like this, obviously, like with Bobby Bones and all that, but you just never think it’s gonna happen to you, I guess.”

Cody added that they were sure it was their night to go home during the semifinals, so they had made peace with the fact that they “did the best [they could].”

As far as what Cody has learned about himself this season, he said, “Communication is key. Trust yourself and get out of your head and lean into those around you that are there to help you.”

He also said he has to remember to “savor” the moment of being in the finale and not get too caught up in the competition aspect.

“This is a moment to savor, it’s a moment to enjoy, it’s not that deep, so have fun with it and I guess my biggest fear is not doing that and getting in my head and overthinking it,” said Cody.

Cheryl echoed those sentiments, saying that this was a great reminder to her of how grateful she is to be on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“[W]ith our journey … becoming such great friends and learning so much from each other and with each other and it’s just been so special,” said Cheryl. “This is a season that I’ll never forget. The last time I was in the finals was with Jack Osbourne, so it’s been a long time. I’ve done 24 seasons, so it was a great reminder of how grateful I should be to be here.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

