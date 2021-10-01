Derek Hough on Picking a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Frontrunner

Derek Hough, six-time Mirrorball Trophy winner and judge on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is having a hard time picking a frontrunner for season 30 of the reality competition show.

After week one of the competition, Hough talked with Entertainment Tonight, and named his early frontrunners, which included four names.

“Mel C. I grew up in the U.K. for 10 years, so she’s British royalty, but you got Cody Rigsby, who’s a fan favorite even though I didn’t know who he was when I first heard of him, but I think he’s going to be loved. Just so many different people, JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee. It’s going to be great,” said Hough at the time.

Following episode two, however, Hough backtracked a bit on his expectations about who will be taking the lead in the ballroom.

Hough Says It’s Too Hard to Choose a Frontrunner

After the first elimination of the season, Hough shared with Us Weekly that he thought it was too hard to pick just one frontrunner in such a talented group.

“You usually could, more or less, kind of have an idea [of who will win or lose the season], but it’s a pretty solid cast,” Hough told the outlet. “I think each person is pretty even. There’s definitely, like, some super fantastic dancers who you’re just like, ‘OK they’re going to be solid each week.’ But I feel like generally, the whole cast is pretty much on the same level.”

He later added, “I’m really impressed. I think I’m really happy with the level of the whole cast.”

Hough’s Initial List May Change

Cody Rigsby and #DWTS pro @CherylBurke will dance in separate rooms next week on @dancingabc after the Peloton instructor tested positive for COVID-19. @Zohreen reports. https://t.co/EfMRaIEIht pic.twitter.com/8h35kh7v1C — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 1, 2021

Now that Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby have announced that they both have COVID-19 and will have to compete separately and virtually for the third episode of the season, it’s possible they won’t be on Hough’s list of frontrunners after this week until they’re able to get back into the ballroom. That is, if they make it through to the next round.

With the strong cast, it’s still anyone’s game this early on in the season.

Good Morning America tweeted about what would happen next for Rigsby and Burke.

“Cody Rigsby and #DWTS pro @CherylBurke will dance in separate rooms next week on @dancingabc after the Peloton instructor tested positive for COVID-19,” GMA Tweeted alongside a video of Burke sharing that she turned her living room into a ballroom.

Rigsby said he is fully vaccinated and had COVID-19 last year but that he is once again positive for the virus.

“Hi friends, I wanted to check in with you to share some news,” Rigsby wrote on Instagram. “While I am fully vaccinated and took many precautions, following CDC guidelines, I recently tested positive for COVID19. To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days. I appreciate all your support and I’ll be back as soon as I am ready.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

