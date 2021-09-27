Does A DWTS Contestant Have Guaranteed Safety For 3 Weeks?

Does one of the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 contestants have a guarantee for three weeks of safety from the producers? That is what one noted blog is saying. Read on to find out who is saying this and about which contestant the claims are being made.

Noted Blind Item Blogger Entertainment Lawyer Is Making the Claims</h2.

Entertainment Lawyer, who operates anonymously, runs a blog called Crazy Days and Nights and a Twitter account @EntyLawyer. His Twitter bio reads, "A 300 pound entertainment lawyer who has been married six times, lives in his parent's basement and has an obsession with digging up celebrity dirt."

The anonymous entertainment lawyer has been profiled by both Vanity Fair and The Daily Beast. In 2017, The Daily Beast referred to him as the “blind-item King who exposed Weinstein, Spacey, and Lauer Before the Media.” In the article, The Daily Beast said they “confirmed Enty’s identity through other entertainment lawyers in the industry who spoke on condition of anonymity.”

The article details Enty’s exposing of famous men who all went on to be accused of sexual harassment or assault. Of this, Enty said it was about protecting the victims.

“For so long, the blind item operated in the darker corners of the entertainment world, exposing the underbelly of Hollywood, but never given the light of day … these long-hidden blind items are being exposed for what they often are: truth. We all need to be asking way more questions. Protecting victims is the noblest cause there is,” he said.

In a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, Enty said he thinks blind items have “some kind of ‘shadiness’ to them” because people don’t name names. So he does.

“It used to be that I’d wait until [a couple] had split before I’d reveal, but it’s so much better now, where I’ll just reveal it before it happens if I’m 100 percent sure. That way when it does happen, it looks even better. And I’ve noticed over the last nine months or so that if I reveal an item like that, invariably a few weeks later the couple calls it quits. I like these little tiny victories, even if only loyal readers know,” he told Vanity Fair.

Enty Posted Before ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Premiered That Olivia Jade Has a 3-Week Guarantee Of Safety





Play



Olivia Jade’s Salsa – Dancing with the Stars Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy dance the Salsa to “Juice” by Lizzo on Dancing with the Stars 2021 premiere! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! 2021-09-21T01:44:40Z

On Sept. 1, Enty posted a blind item that he later revealed after the season 30 cast of “Dancing With the Stars” had been announced. The original blind item read, “Once again the fix is in for this barely there celebrity offspring on this network reality show. Because she will be hated by the general public and voted off the first week, the producers guaranteed she can remain until week three. After that, they won’t protect her any longer.”

On Sept. 10, he updated it to reveal the identities: “Olivia Jade Giannulli/Lori Loughlin/”Dancing With the Stars.” In case you haven’t heard, the reason to possibly worry about the general public not liking her is that she and her parents were embroiled in the college admissions scandal where Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, bribed the University of Southern California to admit their daughters on rowing scholarships, according to USA Today.

Now, the producers might not have to “protect” Olivia Jade — she and partner Val Chmerkovskiy earned a 25 out of 40 in week one with their salsa, which was enough to tie them in seventh place. The judges were quite complimentary of her skills, so she might be a good enough dancer to remain in the competition all on her own even if she does have a guarantee of safety for three weeks.

However, there is also the fact that a vocal contingent of fans are not happy with “Dancing With the Stars” for casting Olivia Jade in the first place. One viewer blasted “Dancing With the Stars” for “rewarding petulance and privilege,” while another said, “I can already [hear] a dumbass sob story on DWTS from Olivia jade about her college scandal. Girl shush I ain’t gonna pity you or you criminal mother.” A third chimed in with, “Not Olivia Jade here for her redemption tour.”

During the season 30 premiere, fans were calling for Olivia Jade to be sent home first, with one writing, “We need to put our differences aside & come together to get Olivia Jade voted off ‘Dancing With the Stars’ during the first week, we can do it.” Another added, “I hate that Olivia Jade is on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ It shows that rich white people don’t face consequences.”

Heavy has reached out to both Enty and ABC for comment and has not heard back at the time of this writing.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS Finalist Welcomes Baby Boy