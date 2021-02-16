‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2021 Judges: Who Do Fans Want to See on Season 30?

Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars will likely air at some point in 2021, though the show has yet to officially be renewed for another season following season 29’s end in late 2020.

For season 29, Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman had to step aside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which left a space open at the judge’s table for a season. That seat was subsequently filled by six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough.

That meant that the judges on season 29 of the show were Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Fans seemed to enjoy Hough’s presence at the table, but some missed Goodman and his tough critiques.

Read on to learn more about what we know about who fans would like to see at the judge’s table for the new season.

Fans Want Derek Hough to Return to the Table

In a recent Facebook poll, fans responded that they would overwhelmingly want Derek Hough to return as a judge. Many people who voted in the poll responded in the comments to say that they would love to see Hough on the show as either a judge or as a dancer once again.

Other fans think that Goodman is a better judge than Hough and would like for him to return instead.

One person tweeted, “Derek Hough is a horrible addition to Dancing With the Stars. Bring back Len Goodman.”

Derek Hough is a horrible addition to Dancing with the Stars. Bring back Len Goodman #dwts — Stacee (@staceefrazer) September 29, 2020

Both Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli received positive reviews for their time on the show in 2020, though Inaba’s harsh responses to some of the dances were perceived negatively by fans of the show.

“If Bruno Tonioli isn’t your favorite part of DWTS … you got it all wrong,” one fan of the show tweeted.

if Bruno Tonioli isn’t your favorite part of DWTS …. you got it all wrong — anna (@annamocho) October 6, 2020

Also the fact that Carrie Ann Inaba told Johnny he "struggled the most" out of everyone else… I don't know if we missed something, but that's not true?? The judges undercuted him straight from the beginning. They were harder on him then the others… #dwts #DWTS29 — Michael Rudolph (@SpiderStaryu) November 17, 2020

It’s important to note that Hough does have an overall deal with ABC, meaning that he may return to Dancing With the Stars in some capacity even if he doesn’t return as a judge.

Season 30 Will Likely Premiere in Fall 2021

The timeline of the Dancing With the Stars season 30 premiere isn’t clear at the time of writing this post.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, professional dancer Witney Carson opened up about her desire to return to the show for the upcoming season after taking a season off, and she also dropped a hint about when the show will return.

Carson does plan to return to the show for a new season, but the professional dancer doesn’t know for sure if that will happen just yet. She told Us Weekly that she was going to be “chilling until August” at which point she would learn more about if she’ll be back.

Even though the show has not officially been renewed, it’s very likely to be so. According to TV Series Finale, Dancing With the Stars kept strong ratings throughout season 29, which means it’s likely that it will be renewed for an upcoming season.

The show did see an overall dip in viewership for season 29, however. They were down a total of 8% in total viewership while they were up by 10% in the 18-49 demographic.

Dancing With the Stars will return in 2021.

