All Partnerships for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Revealed

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” returns for the upcoming season on Monday, September 20, 2021, and the pairings for the season will be officially revealed live. Luckily for eager fans, the partnerships have been leaked ahead of time.

Professional dancers who will be returning to the ballroom for the upcoming season are Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Lindsay Arnold, Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater and Jenna Johnson.

Spoiler warning: There are spoilers for the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 below including Pashkov and Farber’s partners and the cast list for the upcoming season.

The following leaks come about by Dance Dish With KB, a source that posts accurate information about upcoming seasons of the show.

Pasha Pashkov & Christine Chiu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Alexandra Chiu (@christine_chiu88) Pashkov will be partnered with reality TV star Christine Chiu for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Chiu announced her involvement on Instagram, writing, “Let’s get this dance party started! Suuuuper excited to be shakin’ it on #dwts Season 30 Thank you @dancingabc for making my little girl and big girl dreams come true!” Pashkov also announced that he would be returning to the ballroom in an Instagram post.

Sasha Farber & Sunisa Lee

Sasha Farber is partnered for the upcoming season with Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Sunisa Lee. When it was announced that Farber would be returning to the ballroom, he took to Instagram to share his appreciation alongside his wife, Emma Slater. “It’s official we are soooooooooo excited to be back on #DWTS this show is so special to us, it has changed our lives and given us the opportunity to create so many incredible memories that we will cherish forever and ever!!! CANT WAIT TO GET STARTED!!! LETS GO SEASON 30 @dancingabc bring it on,” he wrote.

Gleb Savchenko & Mel C

Savchenko is partnered up with Melanie Chisholm, best known as Mel C or Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls. Mel C. has rendered one of her fellow cast-members starstruck already, which could give her an advantage.

Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby, who will be competing on season 30, said that his life is complete now that he met Mel C on his Instagram.

“The rumors are true: your boy is gonna be on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” he said in his story, according to People. “I’m so excited to do this season, but most importantly I just met Mel C, Sporty Spice.”

Artem Chigvintsev & Melora Hardin

Dance Dish With KB reported that Chigvintsev will be partnered with actress and “The Office” star Melora Hardin.

Hardin wrote on Instagram, “Beyond excited to tell everyone I’ll be competing on this season of @dancingabc Dancing With the Stars! Wish me luck and I hope everyone tunes in! Can’t wait!”

Witney Carson & Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin

Witney Carson is partnered for the upcoming season with Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin, a WWE superstar. The Miz has been in the spotlight for over 15 years. He made his debut on MTV’s “The Real World: Back to New York” in 2001 and has also appeared on several seasons of “The Challenge.”

Britt Stewart & Martin Kove

Britt Stewart’s partner for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars” is “Karate Kid” actor Martin Kove. Kove has recently been thrust back into the spotlight with the Netflix series “Cobra Kai.” He’s 75 years old, which could be a barrier in the ballroom, but with a partner like Britt Stewart who is a great choreographer, it’s still possible they’ll make it far in the competition.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green

According to Dance Dish With KB, Sharna Burgess will be partnered with no other than her own boyfriend, actor Brian Austin Green.

The professional dancer recently took some time to answer a few frequently asked questions from her Instagram followers.

The first question fans asked was if she would be returning for season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and her answer was yes. When asked if she knew who her partner would be, she wrote, “Wouldn’t you like to know.”

Lindsay Arnold & Matt James

Lindsay Arnold will be partnered with former “Bachelor” Matt James, according to Dance Dish With KB.

The news of James’s casting is slightly controversial, as the show has had two “Bachelorette” winners in a row

Jenna Johnson & JoJo Siwa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (@jennajohnson) According to Dance Dish With KB, an insider who posts leaks for the upcoming seasons of “Dancing With the Stars,” JoJo Siwa will be partnered with Johnson for season 30. This will mark the first same-sex partnership that appears on the ballroom dancing competition show. Siwa previously told ET Online that Johnson is one of her favorite female dancers on the show, and although Siwa can’t post online yet about her DWTS rehearsals, they’ve definitely already begun.

Val Chmerkovskiy & Olivia Jade

Olivia Jade Giannulli is the third name that has been leaked for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Giannulli is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, who went to prison following a college admissions scandal that put Giannulli in the public eye in a negative sense.

According to Dance Dish With KB, Giannulli will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Brandon Armstrong & Kenya Moore

Brandon Armstrong will be partnered with “Real Housewives” of Atlanta Star Kenya Moore.

Moore has been a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for 10 seasons, and she’s likely built up quite the following on the reality show, which will lead to an interesting season of “Dancing With the Stars” if the fan base follows her to the ballroom.

Alan Bersten & Amanda Kloots

Alan Bersten will be partnered with Amanda Kloots for the upcoming season.

Kloots is a former Broadway dancer and Rockette who went through a lot in 2020, including the fact that her husband, Nick Cordero, died from complications due to the coronavirus on July 5, 2020.

Cheryl Burke & Cody Rigsby

Fan-favorite professional dancer Cheryl Burke will be partnered with Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby.

Though Rigsby is not a “traditional” celebrity in the ways that many fans may think of, he does have a huge social media presence, which could inflate his numbers throughout the season.

Daniella Karagach & Iman Shumpert

Daniella Karagach is partnered for season 30 with NBA legend Iman Shumbert.

When the season 30 cast was announced, Shumpert told “Good Morning America” that he hopes his basketball skills translate to the dance floor.

“I have to focus on footwork a lot for basketball … so I’m gonna lean on my ability to take direction from being in basketball but hopefully my partner can just make sure that, you know, when the lights are on, we look good,” said the NBA star.

Emma Slater & Jimmie Allen

Emma Slater is partnered with rising country music artist and “American Idol” alum Jimmie Allen.

After he was cut before making it through to “American Idol” live shows, Allen told Delaware Cape Gazette that he was glad to be cut before the live voting rounds because he did not want to be stuck in any sort of contract or be stuck on tour for months following the show’s finale.

“Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern daylight time on ABC.

