All Partnerships for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Revealed

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” returns for the upcoming season on Monday, September 20, 2021, and the pairings for the season will be officially revealed live. Luckily for eager fans, the partnerships have been leaked ahead of time.
Professional dancers who will be returning to the ballroom for the upcoming season are Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Lindsay Arnold, Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater and Jenna Johnson.
Spoiler warning: There are spoilers for the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 below including Pashkov and Farber’s partners and the cast list for the upcoming season.
The following leaks come about by Dance Dish With KB, a source that posts accurate information about upcoming seasons of the show.
Pasha Pashkov & Christine Chiu
Sasha Farber & Sunisa Lee
Gleb Savchenko & Mel C
Savchenko is partnered up with Melanie Chisholm, best known as Mel C or Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls. Mel C. has rendered one of her fellow cast-members starstruck already, which could give her an advantage.
Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby, who will be competing on season 30, said that his life is complete now that he met Mel C on his Instagram.
“The rumors are true: your boy is gonna be on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” he said in his story, according to People. “I’m so excited to do this season, but most importantly I just met Mel C, Sporty Spice.”
Artem Chigvintsev & Melora Hardin
Hardin wrote on Instagram, “Beyond excited to tell everyone I’ll be competing on this season of @dancingabc Dancing With the Stars! Wish me luck and I hope everyone tunes in! Can’t wait!”
Witney Carson & Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin
Britt Stewart & Martin Kove
Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green
The professional dancer recently took some time to answer a few frequently asked questions from her Instagram followers.
The first question fans asked was if she would be returning for season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and her answer was yes. When asked if she knew who her partner would be, she wrote, “Wouldn’t you like to know.”
Lindsay Arnold & Matt James
Jenna Johnson & JoJo Siwa
Val Chmerkovskiy & Olivia Jade
Olivia Jade Giannulli is the third name that has been leaked for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Giannulli is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, who went to prison following a college admissions scandal that put Giannulli in the public eye in a negative sense.
According to Dance Dish With KB, Giannulli will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.
Brandon Armstrong & Kenya Moore
Brandon Armstrong will be partnered with “Real Housewives” of Atlanta Star Kenya Moore.
Moore has been a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for 10 seasons, and she’s likely built up quite the following on the reality show, which will lead to an interesting season of “Dancing With the Stars” if the fan base follows her to the ballroom.
Alan Bersten & Amanda Kloots
Alan Bersten will be partnered with Amanda Kloots for the upcoming season.
Kloots is a former Broadway dancer and Rockette who went through a lot in 2020, including the fact that her husband, Nick Cordero, died from complications due to the coronavirus on July 5, 2020.
Cheryl Burke & Cody Rigsby
Fan-favorite professional dancer Cheryl Burke will be partnered with Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby.
Though Rigsby is not a “traditional” celebrity in the ways that many fans may think of, he does have a huge social media presence, which could inflate his numbers throughout the season.
Daniella Karagach & Iman Shumpert
Daniella Karagach is partnered for season 30 with NBA legend Iman Shumbert.
Emma Slater & Jimmie Allen
Emma Slater is partnered with rising country music artist and “American Idol” alum Jimmie Allen.
