ABC’s hit ballroom dancing competition show, “Dancing With the Stars,” was officially renewed for season 30. While there isn’t much known about the upcoming season when it comes to celebrities and pros, there are some things that will definitely be present for season 30.

It was never really on the table for “Dancing With the Stars” to be cancelled in 2021. According to TVSeriesFinale, the season 29 premiere pulled in over 8 million viewers, and the season finale pulled in nearly 6.5 million.

Read on to learn about everything we know about season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

When Is the Season 30 Premiere Date?

Though the season premiere has not yet been officially announced, there are a few clues we can use to figure out when the show will start to air.

“Dancing With the Stars” generally airs on Monday nights on ABC, and that pattern will likely hold unless something happens with “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.”

With all that being said, it’s very likely that the season premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 will be on Monday, September 13, 2021. If that’s not the case, it could premiere a week later. That’s because each season, the show premieres in mid-September.

Who Are the Season 30 Judges?

The judging panel is growing once again for season 30. Instead of sticking with three judges, as is sometimes the case, producers have decided to expand the panel to four judges.

For season 30, the judges returning are Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and “Grumpy” Len Goodman.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hough opened up about what it will be like to work next to Goodman, and he said that he’s excited.

“I’m looking forward to Len being back because I think that he just adds so much. I think that just having that Brit. You just need that Brit, man. You need him in the room. He’s the man!” Hough told the outlet. “It’ll be interesting to see that dynamic. I feel like him and I are quite different. We’re very different, I should say. So it’ll be interesting to see how we feel and if we disagree on a lot of things. And I’m sure we will.”

Is Tyra Banks Returning as Host?

Banks will be returning as the host of the show for season 30.

Banks hinted that the season may be an all-star season, and some professional dancers have also hinted that could happen. Banks is an executive producer of the show, so she does have some say in what could happen.

During an interview with TV Insider, host Tyra Banks said she thinks season 30 should be treated in a special way since it’s a special season.

“There is something beautiful about doing a retrospective when you hit a milestone year. At the same time, there are so many new viewers this season, and a retrospective may not resonate with them. So, if we do one, it would have to be for those diehard fans that have been here forever, but not make it so ‘inside baseball’ where the new people don’t know what the heck is going on,” explained Banks.

Which Pros Are Set to Return?

Lindsay Arnold hopes to return for season 30 after giving birth to her daughter, Sage.

Witney Carson has also expressed interest in returning to the ballroom, as has pro dancer Gleb Savchenko. Unfortunately for some fans, Maks Chmerkovskiy will not be returning once again.

Pro dancer Cheryl Burke has also said she isn’t sure if she’ll be returning to her role in an upcoming season.

Which Celebrities Will be in the Ballroom?

There have been no official announcements, but there have been hints here and there about who might join the cast.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, pro dancer Cheryl Burke called for producers to take a pause on casting members of Bachelor Nation after the back-to-back wins. That doesn’t mean the cast is out, however. Tayshia Adams expressed her interest in being on the show, according to Extra.

Another celebrity who has expressed interest in joining the cast is actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, who has been accused of faking her Spanish heritage, according to OK! magazine.

In February 2021, UFC fighter Kamaru Usman told TMZ Sports that he would love a chance to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy and thinks he would have a good chance of bringing it home.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season. The new season will likely air starting in mid-September.

