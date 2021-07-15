‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Premiere Date Announced

We know the 2021-2022 TV season is almost upon us because the networks have started releasing the premiere week dates. On Thursday, July 15, ABC announced when popular dancing competition series “Dancing With the Stars” comes back. Read on to find out when it returns and how it fits into the rest of the fall schedule.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Premieres Monday, September 20





In a press release, ABC revealed that Mondays still belong to “Dancing With the Stars,” writing, “The new fall season launches Monday, Sept. 20, with the landmark 30th season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). ‘The Good Doctor’ returns to the operating room one week later – Monday, SEPT. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).”

ABC also touted its win as the No. 1 entertainment network in the Adults 18-49 demographic for two years in a row. The rest of its fall premiere schedule is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 20

8:00 p.m., “Dancing with the Stars”

Wednesday, Sept. 22

8:00 p.m., “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m., “The Wonder Years” (series premiere)

9:00 p.m., “The Conners”

9:31 p.m., “Home Economics” (new time)

10:00 p.m., “A Million Little Things”

Sunday, Sept. 26

8:00 p.m., “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (new day)

9:00 p.m., “Supermarket Sweep” (new time)

10:00 p.m., “The Rookie”

Monday, Sept. 27

10:00 p.m., “The Good Doctor”

Thursday, Sept. 30

8:00 p.m., “Station 19”

9:00 p.m., “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01 p.m., “Big Sky” (new day)

Sunday, Oct. 3

7:00 p.m., “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

Friday, Oct. 8

8:00 p.m., “Shark Tank”

9:01 p.m., “20/20” (two hours)

Tuesday, Oct. 19

8:00 p.m., “The Bachelorette”

10:01 p.m., “Queens” (series premiere)

What We Know About DWTS Season 30





A Look Inside the Judges' Notebooks – Dancing with the Stars We always see them taking notes, but what exactly are they writing down? Take a look inside our judges notebooks throughout Dancing with the Stars 2020! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2020-11-24T05:24:49Z

There are several celebrities in talks to appear on the upcoming “Dancing With the Stars” season. According to “Extra,” Tayshia Adams of “The Bachelorette” has expressed some interest. Ex-“Bachelor” host Chris Harrison is also in talks to be on the season, according to RadarOnline.

OK! Magazine reported that some people on “Dancing With the Stars” production team think former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway would be a good choice, though others on staff think she would be too controversial.

Actor Brian Austin Green (who is dating “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess) was slated to appear on season 29 before dropping out last minute — he was even supposed to be partnered with Burgess! — so pro Peta Murgatroyd recently told Hollywood Life that she thinks he should join the season 30 cast.

There has also been some talk about season 30 being an all-star or retrospective season since it is such a milestone, with host Tyra Banks telling TV Insider, “There is something beautiful about doing a retrospective when you hit a milestone year.”

As far as the professional partners go, many pros have said they want to return for season 30 and there won’t actually be enough slots for every pro who has been on the show in recent years — for instance, Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold both took season 29 off because they were pregnant — so it’ll be interesting to see which pro dancers are cast and which ones are sitting things out this year. What we do know about the cast is that judge Len Goodman is returning and judge Derek Hough is staying, so there will be four judges scoring the dances in season 30.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and be surprised! If the pattern holds, the cast will be announced the first week of September.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

