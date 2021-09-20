Is Anyone Eliminated the First Night of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30?

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021, and the celebrities and professional dancers who are competing will be relying on their fans to vote them through to the next round of the competition. There will not be an elimination on the first night of the competition, however.

The celebrity contestants and professional dancers join judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli as well as executive producer and host Tyra Banks in the ballroom.

Eliminations will begin on the second night of the competition, according to the ABC press release.

Each Celebrity and Pro Will Perform on the Premiere

Spoiler warning: Do not read on if you want the partnerships to be a surprise when you tune in to the season premiere of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Here are the pairings for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30:

Pasha Pashkov & Christine Chiu

Sasha Farber & Sunisa Lee

Gleb Savchenko & Mel C

Artem Chigvintsev & Melora Hardin

Witney Carson & Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin

Britt Stewart & Martin Kove

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green

Lindsay Arnold & Matt James

Jenna Johnson & JoJo Siwa

Val Chmerkovskiy & Olivia Jade

Brandon Armstrong & Kenya Moore

Alan Bersten & Amanda Kloots

Cheryl Burke & Cody Rigsby

Daniella Karagach & Iman Shumpert

Emma Slater & Jimmie Allen

The following are the dances each celebrity and pro partnership will be performing on the first night of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30:

Country singer Jimmie Allen dancing the Tango to “The Way I Are” by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E.

TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) dancing the Foxtrot to “Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Spice Girl Melanie C dancing the Cha Cha to “Wannabe” by Spice Girls

Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) dancing the Tango to “Glamorous” by Fergie, Ludacris

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) dancing the Tango to “Simply Irresistible” by Robert Palmer

Influencer Olivia Jade dancing the Salsa to “Juice” by Lizzo

Matt James (“The Bachelor”)dancing the Cha Cha to “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots dancing the Tango to “Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez, Pit Bull

Actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”) dancing the Paso Doble to “You’re The Best” by Joe “Bean” Esposito

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee dancing the Jive to “Stay” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) dancing the Cha Cha to “Butter” by BTS

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) dancing the Foxtrot to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA

Celebrity Fitness Guru Cody Rigsby dancing the Tango to “Physical” by Dua Lipa

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) dancing the Jive to “Hey Ya!” by Outkast

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa dancing the Quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” by Jet

Votes Will Be Paired With Judge Scores

According to the ABC press release, the vote will be counted alongside the judges’ scores to determine the first elimination of the season.

That elimination will not take place until the end of the second episode when all of the scores and votes from both nights will be tallied up together to determine the bottom two.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

