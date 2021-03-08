Could ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Feature Returning Celebrities?

Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars will be a milestone for the series. Though the show has not yet been officially renewed by ABC, it’s likely to return in the fall for a brand-new season.

While there has been some speculation that season 30 could feature an all-star cast, one fan on reddit looked at what could happen if the show chose to feature contestants who had to leave the show based on injuries or for reasons other than being voted out.

The fan, u/SCDFan1127, posted that they would like to see people like Dorothy Hamill and Misty May-Treanor return if they were able to for an upcoming season. People commented that they would also like to see Jeannie Mai return to the ballroom if possible.

Could ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Feature a Returning Cast?

It’s definitely possible that Dancing With the Stars could feature a returning cast for the upcoming season, whether that would be with people who have had to pull out of the show for personal or medical reasons or others who have done well but did not win their season.

There have been hints that season 30 of Dancing With the Stars could feature an all-star cast rather than all-new contestants. Host Tyra Banks hinted that the season may be an all-star season, and some professional dancers have also hinted that could happen.

During an interview with TV Insider, host Tyra Banks said she thinks season 30 should be treated in a special way since it’s a special season.

“There is something beautiful about doing a retrospective when you hit a milestone year. At the same time, there are so many new viewers this season, and a retrospective may not resonate with them. So, if we do one, it would have to be for those diehard fans that have been here forever, but not make it so ‘inside baseball’ where the new people don’t know what the heck is going on,” explained Banks.

Who Could Come Back for a Returning Cast Season?

Since season 15 was an all-star season, it’s likely the contestants who may return would come from a time after that season aired.

If we look at contestants who competed in season 16, it’s possible that second-place winner Zendaya could return for a new season in order to try to win this time around. While that may be nice for viewers, it’s also possible that the actress has too much going on to return to Dancing With the Stars for a second time.

Another possible returner could be Corbin Bleu, the runner-up of season 17. He would likely have to dance with a different pro since his professional partner left the show years ago.

From season 27, it’s possible that Juan Pablo di Pace, Fuller House star, could return and perform alongside Cheryl Burke. If that happened, it’s also possible that Candace Cameron Bure could return and compete against her Fuller House costar.

Other contestants who might come back for an all-star season could be Nev Schulman or Mackenzie Ziegler.

When it comes to people who have left the show for other reasons, returning cast members could be Jeannie Mai, Misty May-Trainor, Dorothy Hamill, and others.

