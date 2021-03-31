DWTS: Who Is Returning For Season 30?

The long-running ABC dance competition series “Dancing With the Stars” has been renewed for season 30 and we now know which judges are returning. Read on for all the details and how the cast reacted to the renewal news.

All Four Judges Are Returning

During season 29, longtime judge Len Goodman had to sit out and remain in the United Kingdom due to pandemic travel restrictions. Former professional partner Derek Hough took his place, much to everyone’s delight — Hough earned high praise from the dancers and fans alike for his judging style.

Now on the heels of ABC announcing the show’s renewal, TVLine reports that all four judges are coming back, though the site says that ABC did not get into specifics as to how Goodman would be a part of the show or whether he would be participating remotely or in person.

New host Tyra Banks is also expected to return to the ballroom; in addition to her hosting duties, Banks is also an executive producer on the show.

Everyone is Pumped About the Renewal News

While it seemed like conventional wisdom that ABC would renew “Dancing With the Stars,” no one wanted to count their chickens before they hatched, so it came as a huge relief to make it official.

“I’m so excited to share that Dancing With The Stars will be back for its 30th Season! I am so looking forward to returning to the ballroom with my dwts family @brunotonioliofficial @tyrabanks @derekhough and @grumpylgoodman,” wrote Inaba on Instagram. “It’s such an honor to be a part of this incredible show. I can’t believe we are on our 30th season! So…. who’s ready for Season 30? I know I am!!!”

Tonioli added, “Can’t wait to be back in the ballroom with my friends @tyrabanks @carrieanninaba @derekhough @grumpylengodman and our amazing professional dancers for the he most Fabulous Sparkling Exiting season ever #dwts.”

Hough summed it up with a succinct: “See you in the fall” and Banks chimed in with “#DWTS 2021.”

Most of the professional dancers have stayed mum so far on social media, probably because there is no official word on who is returning. Gleb Savchenko did post the same announcement video as the judges, so that might mean he knows something we don’t — or maybe he’s just making it clear he wants to come back, which he has already gone on record about.

Cheryl Burke has said she’s unsure about returning — she has also said she’d love to be a judge or a mentor, as the physical demands of ballroom dancing are starting to catch up with her.

“My hips don’t lie, and I’m starting to get tendonitis. For a woman, as far as ballroom dancing competitively goes, normally in their 30s [they retire],” Burke told the “Chicks in the Office” podcast back in November, adding, “I’m 36, so it’s like, ‘OK, time to hang up those shoes … I don’t want to be that oldie that’s like, ‘Oh, here comes Cheryl doing the same choreography, just going slow, but in her head she thinks she’s going fast.’”

Pro dancers Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold have also said they hope to return after taking a season off to have children — Arnold gave birth to her daughter in November and Carson gave birth to her son in January.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 will premiere in the fall of 2021.

