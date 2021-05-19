ABC Releases Fall Schedule: Here’s When ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Air in 2021

ABC has released its full fall slate for 2021, and “Dancing With the Stars” is on the list complete with which day the show will air.

Luckily for avid “Dancing With the Stars” fans and viewers, there aren’t really any changes to the schedule that will affect them. The show will still air on Monday nights at 8 p.m. live for the East Coast, according to TV Line.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Derek Hough will all be returning for season 30 alongside host Tyra Banks and some beloved pros that are yet to be announced.

What Do We Know About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30?

Though the season premiere has not yet been officially announced, there are a few clues we can use to figure out when the show will start to air. It’s likely that, since the show will still be airing on Monday nights, the season premiere will be on Monday, September 13, 2021. If that’s not the case, it could premiere a week later. That’s because each season, the show premieres in mid-September.

We also know that the judging panel will consist of all four judges rather than just three, and we know that Tyra Banks will be returning to host the show.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hough opened up about what it will be like to work next to Goodman, and he said that he’s excited.

“I’m looking forward to Len being back because I think that he just adds so much. I think that just having that Brit. You just need that Brit, man. You need him in the room. He’s the man!” Hough told the outlet. “It’ll be interesting to see that dynamic. I feel like him and I are quite different. We’re very different, I should say. So it’ll be interesting to see how we feel and if we disagree on a lot of things. And I’m sure we will.”

When it comes to which pro dancers to expect, that’s really up in the air until closer to the premiere date, but we do have a few tidbits. Lindsay Arnold hopes to return for season 30 after giving birth to her daughter, Sage.

Witney Carson has also expressed interest in returning to the ballroom, as has pro dancer Gleb Savchenko. Unfortunately for some fans, Maks Chmerkovskiy will not be returning once again.

Pro dancer Cheryl Burke has also said she isn’t sure if she’ll be returning to her role in an upcoming season.

ABC Fall 2021 Schedule

Here is the ABC fall schedule, according to TV Line:

Monday:

8 p.m.: “Dancing With the Stars” Season 30

10 p.m.: “The Good Doctor” Season 5

Tuesday:

8 p.m.: “The Bachelorette” Season 18

10 p.m: “Queens”

Wednesday:

8 p.m. “The Goldbergs” Season 9

8:30 p.m.: “The Wonder Years”

9 p.m.: “The Conners” Season 4

9:30 p.m. “Home Economics” Season 2

10 p.m. “A Million Little Things” Season 4

Thursday

8 p.m. “Station 19” Season 5

9 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 18

10 p.m. “Big Sky” Season 2

Friday

8 p.m.: “Shark Tank” Season 13

9 p.m. “20/20”

Sunday

7 p.m.: “America’s Funniest Home Videos” Season 32

8 p.m.: “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” Season 2

9 p.m.: “Supermarket Sweep” Season 2

10 p.m.: “The Rookie” Season 4

Follow the Heavy on Dancing with the Stars Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season. The new season will likely air starting in mid-September.

READ NEXT: Why Zendaya’s Father Wanted to ‘Kill’ Val Chmerkovskiy During DWTS