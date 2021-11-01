‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Slam Season 30 Schedule

Some fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are upset after realizing the schedule for the remainder of season 30 includes multiple dates with double eliminations instead of just one elimination per night.

The rest of the schedule for season 30 includes two double-elimination nights, according to a photo posted by judge Carrie Ann Inaba on her Instagram stories back in October.

Queen Night, which will air on Monday, November 1, includes just one elimination. Then, the Monday, November 8, 2021 episodes include a double elimination. The following episode is also set for a double elimination heading into the season finale.

Fans Think the Double Eliminations Should Be Earlier In the Season

Some fans believe that the double eliminations should take place earlier in the season rather than at the end. One fan took to Reddit to express their thoughts about the schedule in a post titled, “I hate that we have two doubles in the last two weeks.”

They go on to write that having double eliminations makes the end of the season feel rushed and that if they were included earlier in the season, it may have been more dramatic.

“Also if you can order a 10 week season, 15 couples is (at least) 2 too many,” they write. “It always makes things feel sloppy and rushed.”

Some people responded to the thread agreeing with the notion.

“I agree completely, the doubles should be at the beginning of the season when there’s more filler to get through. I’d rather see more performances from the best people rather than the early boots,” one person wrote.

Another rebutted, “It does give more couples more time in the competition, which means they get a longer experience, and we get to see more dances, but I get what you mean.” They added that they like the double eliminations near the end of the season because the stars have more time to show what they’ve got that way.

Others just wished the double eliminations were more spread out across the schedule.

“I think spreading out the doubles would have been much better,” one person wrote. “Shoving doubles right at the end ensures a couple of robbed celebs. Although I do think there was no real good options here. Adding an extra week and getting rid of a double would have been better, since we’re going to have three doubles in the season, and that’s a double elimination too many.”

Fans Previously Lashed Out Because of Too Many Theme Nights

Some fans think there have been too many theme nights during season 30.

One person took to Reddit to share a post titled, “Theme Nights are a bit excessive this year,” and say that they thought it was keeping the contestants from being able to open up and connect with the audience since they’ll have to continue to talk about the themes instead.

“I totally agree,” one person responded to the thread. “I feel like they are trying to market the show to…someone?… but I’m not sure who, cause I don’t think it’s the long term watchers. The show used to be about the dancing and the contestant’s journeys with their partners, but now it’s about how the current theme relates to them.”

Another wrote, “I hate theme nights. Bc we’re missing the authentic latin & ballroom feel for dancers. They’re wearing over-the-top outfits and fitting certain characters that don’t even go with the dance style in general. I hate them.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

