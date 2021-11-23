How to Vote For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Finale Tonight 11/22

The winner of season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” will be awarded the Mirrorball trophy tonight, Monday, November 22, 2021. That means that it’s more important than ever that fans get their votes in while the show is live.

The episode will feature two dances from each of the remaining pairs, a fusion dance and a freestyle. Those dances will be judged by judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman. Unfortunately, Derek Hough will not be attending the finale in person, but it’s possible he will make an appearance some other way.

At the end of the night, the couple with the highest combined score and audience vote will win the Mirrorball trophy and the title of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 winner.

Read on to learn how to vote for your favorite performers.

How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight

There are two voting methods available to viewers watching each episode live this season: online on ABC.com, or via SMS text messaging. Here are the numbers for voting: For JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Text JOJO to 21523

For Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, text AMANDA to 21523

For Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, text IMAN to 21523

For Cody Rigsby and partner, text CODY to 21523 You can cast a total of 10 votes per voting method per contestant, meaning that you’re able to vote for your favorite pair up to 20 times if you utilize the online tools as well as text messages.

Finale Performances: What Each Couple Will Dance To

The season 30 professional dancers will dance an opening number to “Dynamite” by BTS, according to a press release. They will later dance to “Pour Some Sugar on Me” by Def Leppard. Season 30 contestants Mel C and Jimmie Allen will also each perform during the finale.

Here are the dances to expect from each couple tonight:

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango and Cha Cha fusion dance to “I Love It” by Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX; then a freestyle dance to “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha and Foxtrot fusion dance to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire; then a freestyle dance to a medley of “Lose Control” by Missy Elliot feat. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop and “Bounce” by DJ Clent

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten will perform a will perform a Viennese Waltz and Paso Doble fusion dance to “Never Tear Us Apart” by Bishop Briggs; then a freestyle dance to “A Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a will perform a Paso Doble and Cha Cha fusion dance to “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue; then a freestyle dance to a medley of “Beethoven’s Fifth” and “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)” by Todrick Hall

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern (live) and Pacific (recorded) on ABC.

