How to Vote For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Week 2

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” premiered on Monday, September 20, 2021, and the celebrities and professional dancers who are competing will be relying on their fans to vote them through to the next week, as the two weeks of voting is totaled to come to a conclusion about who will be sent home.

The celebrity contestants and professional dancers join judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli as well as executive producer and host Tyra Banks in the ballroom.

How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Contestants

The elimination that takes place on the second episode of the season will be a result of votes from the first two episodes as well as judges’ scores from the first two episodes.

There are two voting methods available to viewers watching each episode live this season: online on ABC.com, or via SMS text messaging.

Here are the numbers for voting:

For JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Text JOJO to 21523

For The Miz and Witney Carson, text MIZ to 21523

For Sunisa Lee and Sasha Farber, text SUNI to 21523

For Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, text AMANDA to 21523

For Brian Austin Green Sharna Burgess, text BRIAN to 21523

For Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, text IMAN to 21523

For Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy, text OLIVIA to 21523

For Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong, text KENYA to 21523

For Matt James and Lindsay Arnold, text MATT to 21523

For Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater, text JIMMIE to 21523

For Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko, text MELANIE to 21523

For Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov, text Christine to 21523

For Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, text MELORA to 21523

For Cody Rigsby and partner, text CODY to 21523

For Martin Kove and Britt Stewart, text MARTIN to 21523

You can cast a total of 10 votes per voting method per contestant, meaning that you’re able to vote for your favorite pair up to 20 times if you utilize the online tools as well as text messages.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 2 Dances

Here are the dances you’ll see on week two of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, according to the press release:

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Rumba to “Make Me Want To” by Jimmie Allen

TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Rumba to “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Foxtrot to “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles

Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) and pro Pasha Pashkov dancing the Salsa to “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Rumba to “All by Myself” by Celine Dion

Influencer Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Better Days” by Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake

Matt James (“The Bachelor”) and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Samba to “Levitating” by Dua Lipa

and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Samba to “Levitating” by Dua Lipa Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Foxtrot to “It Had To Be You” by Ray Chew Live!

Actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”) and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Cha Cha to “Twist & Shout” by The Isley Brothers

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Cha Cha to “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Tango to “Nothin’ but a Good Time” by Poison

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Cha Cha to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer

Celebrity Fitness Guru Cody Rigsby and professional dancer dancing the Salsa to “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Rumba to “U Know What’s Up” Donell Jones

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Cha Cha to “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Tests Positive for COVID-19