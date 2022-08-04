Fans Vow to Boycott ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 After Announcement

Some fans are saying that they are not going to be watching the next season of “Dancing With the Stars” after the show’s official premiere date was announced.

There are a few things that have been announced about season 31 of the ballroom dance competition, including the fact that all four judges, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman will be returning, and the show will be airing on Disney+. The release date for the new season of the show is September 19, 2022.

The show is set to air on Disney+ for the first time, and some fans aren’t willing to make the switch.

Fans Say They Won’t Watch the Show

Some people took to Twitter after the recent announcements to share their thoughts on the upcoming season with many saying they will not be watching the show.

“Not everyone has Disney+,” one tweet reads. “So now those that don’t, won’t be able to watch the show. Thanks a lot., Good thing I stopped watching years ago. But I’m saddened for the fans that still watch #DWTS and don’t have #DisneyPlus. Not fair at all.”

One person replied, “Fan from season one here and I don’t have and won’t have cable or any streaming service. #DWTS manages to screw over viewers once again. Can’t stand that arrogant thing Tyra either. She a complete joke.”

Others said that it’s the host that makes them not want to watch.

“Love Alfonso [Ribeiro] but I will not be watching,” one tweet reads. “I gave up watching the minute you all brought Tyra Banks in. She made the show about her and her has been modeling career. DWTS gave up on the fans so I’m done.”

Others want to boycott the season because they don’t want to pay for the new streaming service.

“Like someone else said people have been watching DWTS since season 1 for free – Now all a sudden it is being moved to #DisneyPlus that is not free – People are already paying for multi services,” one tweet reads.

Another wrote, “Too bad I won’t be watching. I refuse to pay for Disney plus. This is not fair for people who can’t afford it. And because of Tyra Banks.”

“You lost another viewer and I have watched since season 1,” one tweet reads.

Some Fans Had Questions About The New Season

After the official teaser for the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” was posted on Instagram, some fans took to the comment section to ask questions and say they won’t watch the show.

“Too many bad changes,” one person wrote. “I’m done.”

One person wondered if there would be another way to watch the show, since Disney+ will not be available to those outside of the U.S. and Canada.

“Will the rest of the world be able to watch it over YouTube?” one comment reads.

Others called for previous seasons to be released on Disney+.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

