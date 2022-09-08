‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast Announced

Disney Plus has officially announced the full cast for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, which includes an “American Idol” winner, a TikTok star, a game show host and comedian, and a Hallmark Channel star.

The cast for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 includes:

"I am so proud of you for not only venturing outside of your comfort zone but dancing outside of your comfort zone." — @RobinRoberts is already @SamChampion's number 1 fan on #DWTS! ❤️

Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi D’Amelio in the first mother-daughter pair competing in the show’s history. These two are reality stars and Charli is a TikTok dancing sensation.

Joseph Baena, the son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Selma Blair, an actress who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.

Wayne Brady, comedian and host of “Let’s Make a Deal.”

Sam Champion, the meteorologist for “Good Morning America.”

Jessie James Decker, country music star.

Trevor Donovan, a former “Days of Our Lives” and “90210” actor who frequently stars in Hallmark movies.

Daniel Durant, a hearing impaired actor who recently starred in the Oscar-winning film “Coda.”

Teresa Giudice, reality star from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Vinny Guadagnino, reality star best known for “Jersey Shore.”

Cheryl Ladd, an actress best known for starring on the TV show “Charlie’s Angels.”

Jason Lewis, an actor best known for “Sex and the City.”

Shangela, a celebrity drag queen from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Jordin Sparks, the season six winner of “American Idol.”

Gabby Windey, who finished runner-up on season 26 of “The Bachelor” and went on to star on season 19 of “The Bachelorette.”

In his interview on “Good Morning America,” Champion revealed he just found out he was in the cast last Friday, September 2.

“I just found out on Friday, so it wasn’t hard to keep the secret from anybody. I’ve got my COVID 15 pounds on right now, I’m not in shape, I’ve danced a moment in my life,” said the weather man, adding, “This is gonna be one of the best seasons ever.”

Comedian Wayne Brady was asked if he’ll be improvising in the ballroom and he quipped, “You’re not supposed to because it’s dancing and it’s choreographed, so hopefully I won’t have to use any improvisation and pull anything out because I’ll be doing what is asked of me.”

He also said that he’s ready to commit to all the practice hours, which is nothing new to him: “It’s huge, but I’m no stranger to that. I’ve been on Broadway … I sing and dance. I have to do stuff like this to remind people.”

The Pairs

In an unprecedented move, “Dancing With the Stars” also announced the pairs on “Good Morning America.” Typically, the show doesn’t reveal the pairings until the premiere, but this year, they announced the pairs the same day they announced the cast.

The pairs we know so far are as follows:

Charlie D’Amelio and Val Chmerkovskiy Heidi D’Amelio and Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach Selma Blair and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson Sam Champion and Jessie James Decker and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart Cheryl Ladd and Vinny Guadagnino and Cheryl Ladd and Jason Lewis and Shangela and Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong Gabby Windey and



“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

