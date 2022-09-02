Every Celebrity on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 So Far

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST in the U.S. and Canada.

Because of the close premiere date, professional dancers are starting to get their partners for season 31, and some celebrities participating in the season have been leaked.

Of course, changes can still be made up until the cast announcement which is set to take place on September 8, 2022 on “Good Morning America,” so take the following names with a grain of salt.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the cast of season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” including rumored and confirmed celebrities and their rumored and confirmed partnerships on the show. Don’t read on if you don’t want the announcement spoiled.

Here are the celebrities who are set to appear on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31:

TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio

The first big celebrity announcement for the season came in the form of TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio.

As an influencer and part of the DWTS cast, Charli follows in the footsteps of Olivia Jade Giannulli and pop star JoJo Siwa as celebrities with large social media presences making their way into the ballroom.

Charli boasts the second-highest following on TikTok with 145.7 million followers. There, she posts dance videos as well as updates fans on her life and products that she loves. The star also joins the roster of celebrities who have dance experience. She’s been taking dance lessons since she was a young girl.

This casting has been confirmed by insider Kristyn Burtt and TMZ.

Reality TV Star Heidi D’Amelio

Charli’s mother, Heidi, is also set to be a cast member on the upcoming season of the show.

Heidi boasts over 2 million followers on TikTok and is a fixture on “The D’Amelio Show” alongside Charli.

This casting has been confirmed by insider Kristyn Burtt and TMZ.

Actor & Son of Arnold Schwarzenegger Joseph Baena

Joseph Baena, the son of Arnold Schwartzenegger, will be a contestant on the upcoming season of the show.

TMZ posted images of Baena walking into the studio with a face-hiding visor, though the outlet said it was clear who the actor was. Burtt shared a photo of Baena on Instagram from today in the same outfit he wore into rehearsals.

Baena is an actor, and he decided not to use his last name when he chose to become an actor.

This casting has been confirmed by insider Kristyn Burtt and TMZ.

According to Burtt, Baena has been partnered with reigning Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach.

“Bachelorette” Gabby Windey

abby Windey, who is one of two “Bachelorette” stars on the current season of the show, will be joining the ballroom dance competition.

According to her ABC biography, Windey is “beautiful, but she also has a lot of substance, emotional depth and a wealth of lived experiences.”

She first appeared on “The Bachelor” during season 26 of the show, vying for the heart of “The Bachelor” Clayton Echard. Then, she was announced as one of two leads for season 19 of “The Bachelorette” alongside Rachel Recchia.

This casting has been confirmed by insider Kristyn Burtt.

Actor & Comedian Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady was seen entering the “Dancing With the Stars” studio ahead of season 31 wearing the face-shielding visors that celebrities use to hide their identities heading into the studio.

Brady is a comedian, actor, and singer who first came to be a household name while participating in the comedy TV series “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” Later, he hosted “The Wayne Brady Show,” “Don’t Forget the Lyrics,” and “Let’s Make a Deal.”

Recently, the five-time Emmy Award winner starred as Lola in the musical “Kinky Boots” at the Hollywood Bowl. He was also Lola when the musical was on Broadway in 2015, 2016, and 2018. Needless to say, he has plenty of experience performing, including dancing, in front of a crowd.

This casting has been confirmed by insider Kristyn Burtt.

According to Burtt, Brady has been partnered with professional dancer Witney Carson.

Actor Daniel Durant

Daniel Durant is set to be a part of the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Durant is an American actor who was born deaf to deaf parents. He has been seen on the stage3 in “The Black Drum,” “Jonas and the Body,” “Spring Awakening,” and in film in “CODA” and “Silent Notes.” He was in 17 episodes of the TV series “Switched at Birth” and has also appeared in the show “You.”

This casting has been confirmed by insider Kristyn Burtt.

According to Burtt, Durant has been partnered with professional dancer Britt Stewart.

Pop Star & ‘American Idol’ Winner Jordin Sparks

“American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks is set to be part of the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Sparks is a singer-songwriter who first came to fame in 2007 during her time on “American Idol.” At the time, Sparks, now 32, was just 17 years old, making her the youngest winner in the show’s history.

Following “American Idol,” Sparks released her first album, which has sold over 2 million copies, according to Yahoo!.

This casting has been confirmed by insider Kristyn Burtt.

According to Burtt, Sparks is partnered with professional dancer Brandon Armstrong.

Rumor Based on Photo & Tattoo: Actor Trevor Donovan

When a celebrity showed up to “Dancing With the Stars” rehearsals trying to cover up a tattoo on their calf with a backpack, fans knew they’d figure out who it was.

In this case, fans believe, based on matching the unique tattoo, that “90210” actor Trevor Donovan has joined the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30. Though the news has yet to be confirmed, Burtt does reference the star in her post about the upcoming season.

Rumor: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Teresa Guidice

Reality TV stars are a staple on “Dancing With the Stars,” and this season appears to be no different. Fans noticed professional dancer Gleb Savchenko flying to another part of the country and posting photos from what appeared to be a location near the home of “Real Housewives” star Teresa Guidice, which leads fans to think that she’ll be his partner on the upcoming season of the show.

Other Rumors

Rumors that have not been substantiated by evidence include the inclusion of celebirty chef Curtis Stone, “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino, someone from the show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” actress Mary Margaret Humes,” “Good Morning America” correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and actress Danielle Fishel.

There are still multiple spots to fill on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” whether the show ends up with 14 partnerships or 15.

All celebrities for the upcoming season and their professional dance partners will be announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022 on “Good Morning America.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro ‘So Sad’ To Be Missing Season 31