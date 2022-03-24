‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast Predictions: Fans Weigh In

Fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” have already begun looking forward to season 31 of the show, which will likely air in the fall of 2022.

Because there is so long to wait between seasons, some fans get creative about who they’d want to see compete on an upcoming season of the show, and they put together wishlists of not only celebrities that they’d like to see cast in the ballroom competition.

They also sometimes make lists of pairings that they would like to see if the celebrities they want to see do get cast on the show.

There’s a difference between who fans want to see and who they think will actually sign up for the show, however.

Fans Want Big Celebrities on Season 31

In a Reddit thread where fans shared cast predictions, some called out certain celebrities who they think will be in the ballroom.

The original post outlines some celebrities based on “who makes the news and their fame level.” They went on to list Sara Haines, Liza Koshy, Miranda Cosgrove, Jordan Turpin, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jamie Lynn Spears, Todrick Hall, and a Bachelor Nation contestant.

One reply agreed that Jamie Lynn Spears could be on the show, but they added, “I would like to see Omarion or Chris Kirkpatrick” and possibly someone from the show “Boy Meets World.”

When it comes to gymnasts, one fan thinks that McKayla Maroney will be on the show, as Simone Biles was a previous contestant.

“Jennifer Love Hewitt is a regular on 911 on NBC and it would be difficult working around her schedule I think,” one person wrote. “I could see Shaun White doing it particularly with his gf being good friends with Julianne. Could definitely see Jamie Lynn being on – definite controversy there. I sthis season we get Sarah Michelle Gellar who has been spotted in the audience before.”

Fans Have Shared Their Fantasy Cast Lists

One fan shared their fantasy cast list on Reddit while also asking others for their fantasy cast lists.

The original post called out HGTV host Christina Haak and actress and singer Keke Palmer as their main two women they’d want to see, but they also listed chef Giada Delirentus, singer Paloma Miami, YouTuber RCL Beauty and author Kiley Reid as potential stars.

When it came to men, the post called for George Foreman, Carl Lentz, Toderick Haul, Chris Cuomo and Joyner Lucas as celebrities who they’d like to see.

Some of the interesting pairings the poster came up with included Chris Cuomo and Sharna Burgess, Alan Bersten and Hall and Keke Palmer and Brandon Armstrong.

One person replied to say that they hoped Jesse McCartney would be in the ballroom one day, but that they’d also love to see John Stamos put on dancing shoes.

Another said, “I wanna see Liza Koshy, I think she would be so entertaining.”

Other names that came up in the comments included Fletcher or Hayley Kiyoko as well as Lori Loughlin, whose daughter, Olivia Jade, was a controversial casting for season 30 of the show because of a college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy and made it to week 8 of the show before being eliminated.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

