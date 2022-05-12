DWTS Pros May Have Dropped Hint About Season 31 Cast

There may have been a hint about which of the “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers will be around for season 31 of the show dropped on social media this week.

With all of the behind-the-scenes changes happening with the show including a change in executive producers and a move to Disney+, some fans have been unsure what to expect from the upcoming season.

That changed to an extent after many of the former professional dancers had lunch with the casting director, Deena Katz, on May 10, 2022.

The Women of DWTS Met Up

Jenna Johnson posted a photo of herself alongside many of the other former and current “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers. All of the people in the photos were women, though Alan Bersten mentioned on his Instagram stories that he was there as well, as did Ezra Sosa and Pasha Pashkov.

“Pick your player 😜,” Johnson wrote. “Loved being reunited with my DWTS fam today 🌟 Really missed all these beauties!”

The photo included professional dancers Alexis Warr, Koko Iwasaki, Britt Stewart, Emma Slater, Sofia Ghavami, Daniella Karagach, and Sharna Burgess.

Fans Are Hoping the Photo is a Hint

Some fans took to Reddit after seeing the post to talk about whether or not it’s a hint at which professional dancers could be around in the following seasons.

“Not sure about Sharna but could this be the female pro line up for season 31,” the post reads. “If so I’m down for seeing some more diversity and representation.”

People in the replies hope that the get-together is a hint, though the fact that Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson weren’t there may point to it not being a hint. The two do live in Utah, however, and likely weren’t around to make it to lunch.

“Big yes for Alexis! Sofia is ok for me, but I easily replace Koko for Witney – who I think will be in the next season alongside Emma, Britt, Daniella and Jenna. The question is about Sharna’s return plus we don’t know how many pros (female & male) the season will have,” one person replied.

Others said they weren’t sure that some of the dancers in the photo, including Koko Iwasaki and Alexis Warr, would be ready for a spot or even eligible for a spot as a pro on the show. Warr is on “So You Think You Can Dance” this season.

Some thought that was okay, however, as it could be teasing a return to having a full dance troupe to fill out dances and choreography.

“Maybe if they aren’t all pros, we will see the return of the troupe,” one person replied.

When it comes to Arnold and Carson’s absence, some fans had thoughts about that as well.

“People are mentioning why wasn’t Lindsay or Witney there and it could be due to them living in Utah but wouldn’t they just fly there? like most people do working from out of state because I don’t even think Alexis lives in LA so that means she flew there then again she could be preparing for SYTYCD also not sure if Sofia even lives there I thought from tour stories she lived in Florida, I could be wrong though,” one person wrote.

Another notable absence from the photos is “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

