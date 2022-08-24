The Latest DWTS Season 31 Cast Rumors

There are some new “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 casting rumors floating around, including someone from the ABC sitcom “Boy Meets World,” a “Real Housewives” cast member and former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy, some of which fans are calling “petty” and “awkward.”

Read on for more details about who is rumored to be joining the upcoming season when the show moves to Disney Plus:

Fans Think It Can’t Possibly Be Matthew Lawrence from ‘Boy Meets World

On Reddit, one user posted a screenshot of the latest casting rumors from social media that reads, “Not sure who, but someone from ‘Boy Meets World’ is apparently doing DWTS. Jennette McCurdy also spoke to them but [I don’t know] if she’s doing it. There’s a rumor Sutton Stracke also is.”

The screenshot is from spoiler account DeuxMoi, who regularly posts spoilery things about all things pop culture and reality TV.

As for the “Boy Meets World” rumor, one fan says, “It would be pretty petty of them if they got Matthew Lawrence on the show.”

For those fans who don’t know, Matthew Lawrence is professional dancer Cheryl Burke’s soon-to-be ex-husband. He recurred as Shawn Hunter’s (Rider Strong) half-brother Jack Hunter on “Boy Meets World” for 69 episodes between 1997 and 2000. He also married pro dancer Cheryl Burke in May 2019; she filed for divorce in February 2022.

Most Reddit users think if there is someone from “Boy Meets World” on “Dancing With the Stars,” the most likely person is Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga on the show.

“I assume it’ll be Danielle Fishel. She’s the only one I could see doing it from ‘Boy Meets World,’ especially since BMW has that podcast now with Danielle, Rider, and Will. The only other person I could see potentially doing it is Trina McGee,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Danielle Fishel seems like the most likely choice but I’d also love to see Trina McGee!,” and a third wrote, “Danielle Fishel’s been on my wish list for a few seasons now.”

Trina McGee played Angela on the show and several commenters were excited at the prospect of her doing “Dancing With the Stars.” One wrote, “If it’s Angela, she automatically gets at least a portion, if not all, of my votes.”

One person they say it probably won’t be is Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews on the show. He has spoken openly about his anxiety and why he mainly does voice acting now, according to an appearance at 2018 New York Comic Con (via “Entertainment Weekly”).

“What brought me to voice-over was anxiety,” Friedle said at the time. “I was planning to do more on-camera work, but then I got hit with these anxiety attacks that prevented me from doing that. I was so thankful I had voice-over because I could still perform and act.”

Fans Are Split on If They Think Jennette McCurdy Would Do ‘Dancing With the Stars

Most fans in the thread think that McCurdy would never do “Dancing With the Stars,” even if they would love to see it, with one fan writing, “Jennette would be great to see on the show!”

But one fan wrote, “Am I alone in thinking I would be VERY shocked if Jeanette McCurdy would do the show?” and another replied, “I highly doubt she’d do it.”

“I don’t see Jennette doing the show. She’s promoting her book right now, which is great, but I think she’s made it clear that she’s not looking to get back into the Hollywood world any time soon. Doing interviews is vastly different than doing ten+ weeks of a dancing competition,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “I can believe they asked Jennette McCurdy but I’d be surprised if she did it. I’d love to see her do it, though.”

They Seem to Think Sutton Stracke is a Good Choice

The “Dancing With the Stars” fans who have watched “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” seem to think that Stracke would be a fun choice.

“On RHOBH she’s an interesting mix of awkward and polite. And it’s fascinating!” wrote one fan.

Another wrote, “I haven’t watched the show in a couple seasons, but I remember liking her.”

And a third added, “I personally love Sutton on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’! She’s very quirky and fun to watch. She probably would be a very nervous contestant in the beginning so the show could do her a lot of good!”

“Dancing With the Stars” fans don’t have too long to wait — the season 31 cast will be announced on Thursday, September 8 on “Good Morning America.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

