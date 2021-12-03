‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Which Celebrities Fans Want to See

While ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” has yet to be officially renewed for season 31, it’s likely that the show will be. With that being said, fans are sharing some of their hopes about the upcoming season, which would air in the fall season of 2022.

With reports that Tyra Banks may be replaced and that executives are looking for “A-List” stars and “household names” to be present in the ballroom, the possibilities are endless.

Read on to learn about who fans want to see in the ballroom in 2022.

Fans Want A Variety of Stars

When asked what celebrities they would like to see in the ballroom next year, fans shared their very different opinions about who they would tune in to watch.

One person who was mentioned multiple times was former NFL player Michael Strahan.

Another person wrote, “country music stars like Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire.” Other country stars mentioned in the comment section included Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

Television personality Steve Harvey was also mentioned multiple times throughout the comment section.

Another common thread throughout the comments was that fans do not want celebrities with former dance experience to be part of the upcoming season after three out of four celebrities in season 30 who made the finale had professional dance experience. JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby and Amanda Kloots each danced professionally in some capacity before joining “Dancing With the Stars.”

Some other fans want Shemar Moore, Darrin Criss, Kelly Ripa, Jimmie Fallon, Melissa McCarthy and Will Smith to join “Dancing With the Stars” for season 31.

Additional comments on the post showed that some fans thought the best bet for season 31 would be to have an All-Star season from the past 15 seasons where people who did not win the show could compete once again. That, or a season of only winners from previous seasons.

The Show Is Looking For A-List Celebrities

Now, according to a report by The Sun, executives may be looking only for “A-List” celebrities.

According to a source speaking with The Sun, Banks has a meeting coming up with ABC executives in early 2022 to “map out 2022” and talk about the show. The source told the outlet that they may not be replacing Banks as host and may instead look for A-List stars to be part of the competition.

The bosses, the source told The Sun, are looking to sign “at least one major star” to get people back into “Dancing With the Stars.”

The hope is that the show will be able to sign “at least one or ideally two major household names that fascinate fans” and to “think big” so that they can get a star who has won “an Oscar, Emmy or Grammy” and make headlines while on the show.

The show is looking for a ratings boost after hitting multiple new lows during season 30, which was set to be a monumental season.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

