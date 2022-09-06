‘Dancing With the Stars’ Makes Major Change Ahead of Season 31 Premiere

A major change has been made to “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of the season 31 premiere, which is set to take place on Monday, September 19, 2022.

In recent seasons of the ballroom dance competition show, the pairs of celebrities and professional dancers have been announced as a surprise on the night of the show’s premiere.

Ahead of season 31, however, that’s changing.

Pairs Will Be Announced Before the Premiere Date

The pairs of professional dancers and celebrities will be officially announced before the season’s premiere date.

The announcements about the cast for “Dancing With the Stars” are split into two days. The first is on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Then, there will be more announcements made on Thursday, September 8, 2022 all on “Good Morning America.”

According to the ABC press site, on Wednesday, there will be a “‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast reveal,” and on Thursday, the description reads, “Disney+ day; ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast reveal.”

Either way, by the end of the Thursday, September 8, 2022 episode of “Good Morning America,” fans will know which celebrities will be paired with which professional dancers on the upcoming season of the show.

Changes in Production Were Also Made

More changes were made behind the scenes ahead of the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

According to the “Dancing With the Stars” media press sheet, Tyra Banks is no longer an executive producer on the show. Since she took over as host in season 29, Banks has been listed as an executive producer. Now, the only executive producers listed are showrunner Conrad Green and casting director Deena Katz.

According to the sheet, the show is “hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts.”

Judges for the season are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

The cast list that has officially been released so far includes the judges, hosts, and some of the professional dancers.

First, professional dancers Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Cheryl Burke, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, and Artem Chigvintsev were featured on the season 31 poster and in the promotional video. They were later confirmed to be the first six professional dancers in the cast for the season.

The troupe will also be making a return to “Dancing With the Stars” for season 31.

The cast members set for the troupe are returning troupe member Ezra Sosa, long-time pro Sasha Farber, “So You Think You Can Dance” season 17 winner Alexis Warr, and new addition to the “Dancing With the Stars” family, Kateryna Klishyna.

Members of the troupe are professional dancers who did not get paired with a celebrity partner but are still members of the cast. They fill in if anything happens with another professional dancer, they act as backup dancers, and they participate in opening numbers as well as any other professional dance numbers throughout the season.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official cast announcement will be made on “Good Morning America” on September 8.

