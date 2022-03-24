‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Call For Changes Ahead of Season 31

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” has already made some behind-the-scenes changes to season 31, with executive producer Andrew Llinares leaving the show. Now, fans question what other changes could be made ahead of the season premiere.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2022, likely with the premiere at some point in mid-September. That means the casting won’t be announced until late August at the earliest, if the pattern holds.

Fans Want Fewer Theme Nights

In a Reddit thread, some fans called for changes to the upcoming season following Llinares’s exit. The poster called for the return of theme nights like “Most Memorable Year” and “Latin Night” as well as asking that the show “Give the pros creative control back” and “show the couples journey throughout the season instead of these staged packages.”

Some people specifically want changes to Disney Night, which is one theme night that is always on a season.

“If they’re going to continue Disney Night, they need to stop recycling the same songs/themes,” one person replied. “There are so many songs they have never done.”

Some people want fewer theme nights altogether.

“Less theme nights/promo for other productions on some streaming platform (Disney+, Hulu, etc.),” one person wrote.

Another called for “Better balance of theme nights maybe only 3 theme nights 4 max.”

Fans Want the Pros & Celebrities to Be Highlighted More

Throughout the thread, fans called for both professional dancers and celebrities to be highlighted more as well as bringing back the troupe of professional dancers.

“Bring back a full troupe and use them only if necessary in the celeb dances,” one person wrote. “They can do other dances in between commercials.”

Another wrote, “HIGHLIGHT THE PROS!! They don’t even use the pros last names anymore or use their names in the youtube videos of the dances.”

Some want the professional dancers to have more control over the dances and song choices.

“The pro regaining creative control and the producers being less obvious about their cards and who they want us to vote for are the ones that come to mind for me,” one person wrote.

Fans also called for “Dancing With the Stars” to take after its British counterpart, “Strictly Come Dancing.” Some want the show to bring back professional dancer opening numbers as well as announce the couples early, much like “Strictly” does.

Fans Want Overnight Voting

Some fans also want the show to expand to two nights a week rather than just one night because, as it stands, all of the voting is done during the East coast broadcast of the show, meaning that West Coast viewers do not get a say in which of the celebrities and pros go home each week.

“Allow the other half of the country to vote,” one person wrote. “Additionally, I’d like some transparency on how votes and scores are combined, though they’ll never do that.”

Others called for a co-host or new host and a better variety of songs throughout the episodes. Some pros want fewer couples as well, as there are multiple weeks with double eliminations if there are 15 couples on the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

