Season 31 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Almost Quits

A season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant has already wanted to quit the competition.

Heidi D’Amelio, star of “The D’Amelio Show” and mother to TikTok phenom Charli D’Amelio, almost quit the show before she even got a chance to dance in the ballroom, she revealed during the Monday, September 19 premiere episode.

Heidi’s partner, Artem Chigvintsev, did not know that she felt that way until she mentioned it during a skybox interview with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

Charli Talked Her Mother Out of Quitting

According to Page Six, Charli was the one who ultimately talked her mother out of quitting the ballroom dance competition show. She shared that she was having second thoughts before the premiere and was unsure if she’d be making it all the way through to the dance.

“So, I was fine up until last Tuesday, and then Wednesday, rehearsal was awful and I was on the verge of crying,” she said. “But I was like, ‘I am not going to let [Artem] see me cry, I am not going to do that.”

She said the entire rehearsal was a struggle.

“I struggled the entire rehearsal, for three hours, and then I went home and I rehearsed until, like, four in the morning,” she said. “And then I came back a little bit better the next day, but it wasn’t great.”

That was when her self-doubt really took hold.

“I was like, ‘I can’t. I have to walk away from this. Like, I’m not going to be able to do it,” she told the outlet. “I came back that Friday and I don’t know what happened. Everything sort of settled in.”

She said that her daughter used her own words against her, giving her advice that she used to give Charli and Dixie when they were in dance.

“So to hear all those words coming out of her mouth to me, I was like, ‘Alright, I get it,'” she said.

Chigvintsev Said He Didn’t Know Heidi Came So Close to Quitting

In an after-premiere interview with Us Weekly, Chigvintsev shared that he didn’t know his partner nearly quit.

“I had no idea she was quitting,” he told the outlet. “I was like, ‘What?’… I honestly found out when they were talking to Alfonso and I was like, ‘Should I say something? Should I not?'”

Ultimately, he decided to ask her about it afterward, and he shared with reporters that he thinks she has a lot of potential.

“I think you are working really hard,” he said during the premiere episode. “I think you want to look really good, and you want to do well. And those [are] three types of ingredients that [are] so important to being successful in this show. You just have to stay and go on from week to week to do better.”

Heidi does not think that she’ll feel the need to quit again.

“I’m over it,” she shared.

For week two, Heidi and Artem will perform a Foxtrot to “Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley, and Charli and her partner, Mark Ballas, will perform a Quickstep to “Bossa Nova Baby” by Elvis in honor of Elvis week on the competition.