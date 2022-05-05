‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast: Fans Share Wish Lists

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are looking forward to season 31 of the show, and they’ve begun sharing some of their celebrity cast wishes for the upcoming season, which is set to air on Disney+ in the fall.

Not much is known about the upcoming season, though the show was renewed for both seasons 31 and 32 on the streaming app. It will be the first live program streaming on Disney+.

Derek Hough has confirmed that he’ll be returning to the show, according to ET, but other than that, there have been no confirmed cast lists when it comes to celebrities, dancers, or judges.

Fans Want Big Names on the Show

In a Reddit thread where fans shared their dream casts, there were some big names listed. The thread starts by saying that the show has been able to get bigger celebrities on in the past few years including Nelly, JoJo Siwa and Iman Shumpert, and they believe that that trend will continue into the upcoming seasons.

The post lists celebrities like singer Chris Daughtry, actor Dan Levy, comedian Joe Gatto, conservationist Robert Irwin, and NFL star Russel Wilson as the dream cast list for the men, and for women, they listed actress Alyson Hannigan, singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne, actress Miranda Cosgrove, and TikToker Jordon Turpin.

When it came to Joe Gatto, the poster made a caveat, however.

“Really any one of the ‘Impractical Jokers’ would be awesome, just went with the one who seems like they would embrace the show the most,” they wrote. “Joe has no shame and will do anything to entertain.”

Gatto left “Impractical Jokers” in early 2022 after announcing that he and his wife had separated.

In the comments, people listed their own dream cast.

“Chloe Lukasiak, Jo Frost, Kimberly Wyatt, Jordan Turpin, Billie Lourd, Kendall Rae, and Sunny Hostin I’d love to see. In terms of controversial I’d like to see Jordyn Woods on she isnt too controversial plus it would be nice to get to know her more then just Kylie’s ex friend and being apart of the affair. Blac Chyna’s messy self would probably be entertaining,” one person wrote.

Blac Chyna has been going through a legal battle in 2022.

Fans Listed 2 ‘American Idol’ Alums

Fans listed both Chris Daughtry and Jordin Sparks as people they’d like to see on the show. Both artists were formerly contestants on “American Idol,” meaning they do have a past, albeit distant, in reality TV.

“What about Jordin Sparks? She’s a better fit for this show than Jordan Turpin. After a recent stint on Dancing on Ice, I doubt Kimberly Wyatt would do DWTS afterward,” one person wrote.

Another said, “I have been wanting Chris Daughtry on this show for forever!!!”

Others think the move to Disney+ will open up more avenues in terms of finding contestants.

“Since the move to Disney plus these two would be great ideas,” one person replied. “1.)Ross lynch 2.) Asher Angel – If their goal is to bring in a younger audience of viewers. I also would of add Issac Ryan Brown but I think he would be too young but than again Zendaya was 16 also but I’m not trying to watch anything be babied down.”

Another person mentioned “Legends of Tomorrow” actress Caity Lotz as someone they’d like to see in the ballroom.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

