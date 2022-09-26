DWTS Elimination: Who Was Sent Home 9/26/2022?

“Dancing With the Stars” sent its second celebrity and pro dancer pair home from season 31 on Monday, September 26. Which pair is staying at the “Heartbreak Hotel” after Elvis week? Read on to find out what happened but be warned of spoilers about the week 2 elimination.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ WEEK 2 ELIMINATION FOR SEASON 31

The Second Couple Eliminated From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Was…

The bottom two couples this week were Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov, and Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel. The couple that received the judges’ save was Cheryl and Louis, which means Teresa and Pasha are headed home.

The elimination is determined by combining the judges’ votes and the viewers’ votes. The final leaderboard of the judges’ scores had Cheryl and Louis in last place with a 21 out of 40, which Teresa and Pasha earned a 23 out of 40, but the judges wanted to save Cheryl — Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save Cheryl and Louis and as the head judge, Len’s vote is the tiebreaker if the vote is tied 2-2.

This comes on the heels of Jason Lewis (“Sex and the City”) and pro Peta Murgatroyd going home on premiere night on September 19.

The Full List of Dances & Scores

Here is the full dance list and scores from week two:

Joseph Baena and stand-in pro Alexis Warr performed a Viennese waltz to “If I Can Dream.” They received a 24 out of 40. His usual partner, Daniella Karagach, had to sit out this week after testing positive for COVID.

Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber performed a jive to “Jailhouse Rock.” They received a 28 out of 40.

Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson performed a jive to “Burning Love.” They received a 32 out of 40.

Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke performed a Viennese waltz to “Heartbreak Hotel.” They received a 26 out of 40.

Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas performed a quickstep to “Bossa Nova Baby.” They received a 32 out of 40.

Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev performed a foxtrot to “Suspicious Minds.” They received a 28 out of 40.

Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten performed a foxtrot to “Trouble.” They received a 25 out of 40.

Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater performed a rumba to “Always On My Mind.” They received a 30 out of 40.

Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart performed a jive to “King Creole.” They received a 29 out of 40.

Teresa Giudice and pro Pasha Pashkov performed a jive to “All Shook Up.” They received a 23 out of 40.

Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki performed a quickstep to “Viva Las Vegas.” They received a 27 out of 28.

Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel performed a tango to “A Little Less Conversation.” They received a 21 out of 40.

Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko performed a quickstep to “Shake, Rattle and Roll.” They received a 28 out of 40.

Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong performed a quickstep to “Hound Dog.” They received a 27 out of 40.

Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy performed a Viennese waltz to “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” They received a 32 out of 40.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

