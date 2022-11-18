Fans Vow to Boycott the DWTS Finale

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans are angry about how the season has shaped up and are vowing not to watch the season 31 finale, which airs on Monday, November 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific on Disney Plus.

Here’s what they’re saying about the finals:

Fans are Mad About the Final 4

On Facebook, a number of fans are mad about the final four contestants left on the show, which are TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio, “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey, actor, comedian and TV host Wayne Brady and drag queen Shangela.

“Well, I’m done watching the show for good now. It’s now a reality star show,” wrote one fan on a Facebook post. “And I hate reality TV. ‘Bachelorette’ and TikTokoers are not stars.”

To that, a second fan replied, “You got that right, they run out of stars! The only star is Wayne … the only one in the finals,” and another fan added, “I agree – Bachelorettes, Bachelors and TikTocers aren’t stars! I guess they have trouble getting real stars to do the show. … Wayne Brady I’ve heard of. Charli and Shangela may be ‘followed’ online but that doesn’t qualify them as ‘stars’ in my opinion. You’re entitled to yours; I’m entitled to mine.”

One fan pointed out that D’Amelio has millions of social media followers and her family has a reality show, “The D’Amelio Show” on Hulu,” to which the original poster wrote, “She do any auditions, go to millions of them before getting a break? Did she have to starve herself while she made her way up the ladder. And has she done anything else in movies on tv on stage — please tell me if I’m wrong. Has she ever auditioned for a stage performance? Done any type of audition? Most stars had to before they ever got anywhere. I do not believe Charli or Gabby ever had to do an audition for parts in plays theater or movies.”

“Batchelorette is an idiot desperate show. It really should be canceled. Gabby only made it cause she is dancing with Val. Please she is a classless idiot,” wrote a fifth fan, adding in another comment, “I’m so sick of these desperate for attention Batchelorettes and always a lock because they are from ABC. This is the worst one yet. Val only came back why?? Promised a desperate idiot Batchelorette… and Mark came back only to dance with Charli? Who was in a video with his best friend Derek. Both of those girls don’t impress me. I’m going Wayne all the way!”

In a separate Facebook post, one fan posted, “God anyone… ANYONE BUT Charli or Gabby,” and another fan replied, “AGREED!!!!!! I truly hope neither of them win.”

Many fans are upset that semifinalist pair actor Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart didn’t make it to the finals.

One fan wrote that they won’t watch after Durant and Stewart got eliminated, writing, “After what happened to Brit and Daniel [in the semifinals], I’m in the same boat [of boycotting the finale].”

A second fan posted, “Daniel and Britt deserved to be in the finale, and they deserved to say goodbye.”

“Even though Gabby and Carli are both great dancers, they should have not been part of a pro with amateur dance competition. Trevor and Daniel should have been in the finale with Wayne and Shangela,” wrote another fan.

Some Fans Are Rooting Against Charli D’Amelio Because of Her Dance Experience

Some fans think it’s very unfair how much dance experience Charli D’Amelio has, saying she’s so good she could be one of the pros, so it feels like a foregone conclusion that she’s going to win.

“She is in a league of her own. DWTS doesn’t play fair!” wrote one commenter, and another added, “She has had years of dance experience. Not fair.”

A third simply wrote, “RIGGED.”

“Charli is a beautiful dancer BUT she has dance experience and it’s not fair to put someone like her with all of those people. No, I don’t feel she should win at all as far as the other three I don’t care which one wins. They’re all good,” wrote a fourth fan.

“[Charli] trained with Derek and [Julianne] for a dance from the ‘Dirty Dancing’ movie. My votes goes to Gabby, she was a nurse duing Covid,” wrote a fifth fan.

