DWTS Judges Announce A-List Guest Judge for Season 31

On “Good Morning America,” “Dancing With the Stars” judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli announced a huge name who is guest judging this season — multi Grammy-award-winning artist Michael Buble. Not only that, but he is guest judging on his own theme week!

Michael Buble Night is October 24

On “GMA3” after the official cast announcement, which ended up being pre-empted because of ABC’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Inaba and Tonioli introduced a video from Buble announcing his appearance on the show:

Buble said:

It’s Michael Buble week and actually my family would say I probably think every week is Michael BUble week. But this is different because this is “Dancing With the Stars” and I am beyond excited and proud to be performing and appearing as a guest judge while the stars and pros dance to my songs all night long. Michael Buble week all goes down on Disney Plus this October 24. We’ll see you soon, thank you!

Then after the announcement, in typical Bruno fashion, the gregarious Italian judge also warned everyone to be careful of pro dancer Gleb Savchenko, saying, “You have to be very, very strict with Gleb. Watch him. He’s a scene-stealer. He steals my shots all the time.”

That Bruno, such a card. But as far as Michael Buble Night goes, Buble also wrote a message on Instagram asking for fans to weigh in which of his songs they most want to see the “Dancing With the Stars” cast use for their routines, writing, “Surprise! It’s me! A whole week of Bublé on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars 🕺🏽.’ Comment which of my songs you want to hear and I’ll see what I can do!”

Fans Have Derek Hough to Thank for Michael Buble Week

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight Canada,” “Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough revealed that he is close friends with Buble and that’s how they got the singer to guest-judge on the show.

“I directed Michael Buble’s video, ‘Higher,’ earlier this year. We’ve become really good friends. I had said to him, ‘Dude. I want to thank you. Your music has been so important to the dance community.’ Whenever we are at a loss and can’t find a song, I’m like, ‘Well, what’s Michael Buble got? Let’s go down and look at his catalogue.’ You will always find a great song to dance to. A quickstep. A foxtrot. A jive. A jitterbug. A cha cha. It’s such great music to dance to, especially in the world of Ballroom and Latin,” said Hough.

He continued, “I said, ‘Dude, would you want to come on the show? We should do a Michael Buble Night. It would all be about your music.’ He was like, ‘I’d be up for that.’ So, I called up the producers and said, ‘Guys, we have to do Michael Buble Night. He’s hilarious and so much fun, and he’s down. He would be up for doing this.’”

Hough then finished by saying that not only will Buble guest-judge, he’ll be performing that night as well.

“I can’t wait … it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Hough.

Other theme nights we know of so far include Elvis night in week two on September 26, and a spooktacularly scary week when the show will actually air on Halloween, October 31.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

