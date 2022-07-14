DWTS Announces Judges For Season 31

“Dancing With the Stars” has officially announced which judges will be on the panel for season 31 when the show moves to Disney Plus.

The Season 31 Judges Are…

In a press release on July 14, Disney Plus and “Dancing With the Stars” revealed that all four “renowned ballroom experts” from last season — Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli — will “cha cha back to the judges’ table” for season 31.

Goodman, Tonioli and Inaba have been with the show since the beginning, though Goodman has missed two seasons of the show — he missed season 21 due to his scheduling commitments to “Strictly Come Dancing” in the U.K. and his missed season 29 because of pandemic travel restrictions. When he was absent for season 29, the show brought in former pro and six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough to fill his seat and then in season 30, Hough stuck around, bringing the panel up to four.

Up until the pandemic, Tonioli was splitting time between “Dancing With the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” flying back and forth in order to do both shows, but once the travel restrictions set in, he stayed solely with “Dancing With the Stars,” a move that “Strictly” made permanent in the spring of 2022 because traveling now is still so hard even if some of the restrictions have eased. However, there are no hard feelings on either side. Tonioli even said that he may not be gone for good, telling BBC’s “The One Show” that he may be able to return someday.

“I may do the tour. I’m not gone forever! Never count me out, never say never,” said Tonioli.

But for now, he is sticking with “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Goodman, Hough and Inaba.

The Streaming Service Also Announced a New Co-Host

Disney Plus also announced that season 19 Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro will be joining the show as a new co-host for Tyra Banks. The two of them have known each other for a long time and are excited to be working together.

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” said Ribeiro in a statement. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney Plus.”

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” added Banks. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

Ribeiro currently hosts “America’s Funniest Videos” for ABC; that show returns for its 33rd season in the fall of 2022. Upon hearing the news that Ribeiro would be joining the show, his season 19 partner Witney Carson posted their iconic “Carlton” routine to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message about how excited she is for him to join the show.

Witney wrote:

Can’t think of a more perfect fit to host @dancingwiththestars than my brother/uncle (I say uncle because he’s twice my age) @therealalfonsoribeiro 👏🏼🙏🏼🤍 how grateful I am to have your friendship all these years and to have these monumental memories together. I was just a baby, at 18 years old when I got you as a partner and you made my dreams reality! I cannot wait to hopefully be on that stage with you once again, and watch you light it up.

Ribeiro and Banks posted their own video to Instagram after the news broke where Ribeiro joked, “I love ‘Dancing With the Stars’ so much, this season I asked for a front-row seat.”

“Well, guess what, Alfonso? You got it and I cannot wait to see you in the ballroom,” said Banks.

“Thanks, Tyra. I am so excited to be the new co-host of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and I’m as excited as all of you to see this season’s contestants compete for the Mirrorball,” he replied.

“Oh my gosh, it is going to be an amazing season,” concluded Banks.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

