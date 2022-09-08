‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Every Pro & Celebrity Pairing Revealed

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 roster of professional dancers and celebrities has been officially revealed.

While many of the cast members for season 31 of the ballroom dance competition have already leaked, the first announcement of cast members from Disney+ officially came on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Then, the entire cast was released on September 8, 2022.

Read on to learn about each professional dancer’s partnership.

Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant

Britt Stewart is back for another season, and she’s been partnered with deaf actor Daniel Durant for the upcoming season of the show. She comes off being partnered with the oldest contestant, Martin Cove, during season 30 of the show. The pair was the first to leave. Durant may be able to help Stewart come away with a trophy during season 31 to make up for her short season 30.

Cheryl Burke & Sam Champion

Cheryl Burke was not expected to return to the ballroom by many fans. The dancer has been hinting at retiring for years, but she has made a return for her 26th season for season 31 of the ballroom dance competition.

This season, Burke is partnered with “Good Morning America” weatherman Sam Champion.

Mark Ballas & Charli D’Amelio

In the only surprise when it comes to professional dancers, Mark Ballas is making his return to the ballroom. Ballas was a fixture on the show for 20 seasons, leaving after season 25. Now, six seasons later, the dancer has made his return.

He’ll be partnered TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio, who boasts millions of followers on social media.

Peta Murgatroyd & Jason Lewis

Peta Murgatroyd is back to the ballroom after an emotional journey earlier this year. The dancer and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, had a failed attempt at IVF just weeks before she announced her “Dancing With the Stars” return after taking season 30 of the show off.

This season, she’s been partnered with Jason Lewis. The 51-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of Smith Jerrod on “Sex and the City.”

Emma Slater & Trevor Donovan

Newly single Emma Slater has been partnered with former teenage heartthrob and current Hallmark star Trevor Donovan.

Donovan was another contestant who was identified early. When he showed up to rehearsals attempting to hide his very unique calf tattoo with a backpack, a photo was snapped, and fans recognized him. He later posted a photo from inside of the “Dancing With the Stars” studio, confirming the news without officially announcing it.

Koko Iwasaki & Vinny Guadagnino

Koko Iwasaki may be a new fixture on “Dancing With the Stars,” but she isn’t new to the “Dancing With the Stars” family. She previously toured with the rest of the professional dancers, though this is her first season getting partnered with a celebrity on the show.

Iwasaki has been partnered with reality TV star Vinny Guadagnino.

Daniella Karagach & Joseph Baena

Reigning Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach pulled off the win with a severe height disparity and an NBA star in Iman Shumpert.

This season, she has been partnered with actor and the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger Joseph Baena. Baena was one of the first cast members whose name leaked for the upcoming season. With his fitness level and muscular build, we’re expecting lots of lifts and fun choreography from Karagach once again.

Witney Carson & Wayne Brady

Witney Carson, a fan-favorite professional dancer who won a Mirrorball trophy alongside new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, has been partnered with actor and comedian Wayne Brady. The pair is expected to do well by fans, who can’t help making comparisons in humor and performance types between Brady and Ribeiro.

Val Chmerkovskiy & Gabby Windey

Val Chmerkovskiy has been given a gift from the “Dancing With the Stars” producers. After being partnered with somewhat-controversial contestant Olivia Jade in season 30 of the show, he’s now been partnered with “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey, whose season on the show to find love has not even ended as of the cast announcement.

Windey follows in the footsteps of Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown, who both came away with Mirrorball trophies.

Alan Bersten & Jessie James Decker

Alan Bersten won the Mirrorball trophy alongside Hannah Brown in season 28 of the show after competing in just three seasons. Now, he’ll be basically a veteran on his seventh season of the competition.

Bersten is partnered with country singer Jessie James Decker.

Artem Chigvintsev & Heidi D’Amelio

Newlywed Artem Chigvintsev is coming off a season of “Dancing With the Stars” where he finished in 6th place alongside Melora Hardin. The dancer won the Mirrorball in season 29 alongside “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe.

For season 31, he’s been partnered with Heidi D’Amelio, the mother of Charli D’Amelio and star of “The D’Amelios.”

Gleb Savchenko & Shangela

Gleb Savchenko has been on “Dancing With the Stars” since season 16 of the show, and he’s never come away with a Mirrorball trophy.

He’s partnered with Shangela, a star of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Louis Van Amstel & Cheryl Ladd

Louis Van Amstel is 50 years old, and he’s back for another season in the ballroom after his season 21 exit. He’ll be the only professional dancer who competed in season one of the competition.

He’s partnered with Cheryl Ladd of “Charlie’s Angels” fame. The 71-year-old has also starred in “NCIS,” “Ballers,” and more.

Brandon Armstrong & Jordin Sparks

Brandon Armstrong has been partnered with “American Idol” winner and pop superstar Jordin Sparks.

Newlywed Armstrong may get a boost from fans for his personal life, and Sparks is sure to capture the attention of viewers. She recently participated on “The Masked Dancer,” and it’s likely she’ll go far in this competition as well.

Pasha Pashkov & Teresa Giudice

Pasha Pashkov is back for another season in the ballroom. He’ll be partnered with “Real Housewife” Teresa Giudice.

Sasha Farber & Selma Blair

Sasha Farber was the last addition to the professional dancer roster. He was previously announced as a member of the season 31 troupe, but just days before the cast reveal, Farber’s status was moved to professional dancer to be paired with a celebrity.

Farber has been partnered with actress Selma Blair ahead of season 31 of the show. The star has been working to spread awareness of MS, which she was diagnosed with in 2018.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns on September 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

