DWTS Makes Major Change to the Premiere

“Dancing With the Stars” and Disney Plus announced on September 16 that they’ve made a major format change to the way the show works, something a regular-length season hasn’t seen since 2006.

Read on for details and what this means for the show:

There Will Be an Elimination During the Premiere

In a press release on Friday, September 16, Disney Plus revealed that season 31 will feature an elimination at the end of the two-hour premiere.

The press release reads:

Fans will be able to vote during the live stream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote. U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text. This season, live online voting will be available in Canada. With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination. One couple will be eliminated at the end of the premiere episode.

This is something the show hasn’t done since Kenny Mayne and Andrea Hale were eliminated on premiere night during season two. Instead, in the past, the show typically didn’t eliminate anyone in the first week in spring seasons; in fall seasons, they would either wait a week to send someone home, or at least have the elimination happen the next night (or on night three if there were two nights of performances) during the results show. The only exception was the truncated season 26 that was entirely made up of athletes; because of its shortened three-week length, two athletes were sent home on premiere night, but during a normal season, this hasn’t happened since 2006.

What does this mean for the schedule? Since we already know the finale is scheduled for Monday, November 21, it means there are going to be at least two double eliminations along the way in order to have four couples dancing on finale night.

However, one of the upsides of the show moving to Disney Plus is that the entire country can watch live and vote, plus so can Canadian residents, so that is probably why the producers chose to eliminate one couple on the first night.

The Press Release Also Revealed the Opening Number & The Pairs Dances & Songs

Additionally, the opening number by the pros will be “a dazzling opening number to ‘I’m Coming Out / About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)’ by Diana Ross & Lizzo.”

The press release also teases, “For their first performance, the celebrity and pro duos will perform dances that include the jive, tango, quickstep, cha cha, foxtrot, salsa or Viennese waltz.”

The dance styles and songs are as follows (in alphabetical order, not performance order):

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

