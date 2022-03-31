DWTS Season 31 Professional Dancer Cast: Fan Share Predictions

“Dancing With the Stars” fans are looking forward to season 31 of the ballroom competition show, including the announcement of which professional dancers will make a return.

Each season, the cast is announced just weeks before the show begins airing, meaning fans will have to wait until the fall to know for sure which of their favorite and least-favorite dancers will be getting partners for the season.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

Fans Think Daniella Karagach Will Return

In a Reddit thread, one viewer asked others who they think will be returning “based on recent seasons/tours? For a cast of 14 pros.”

The original post said they believed that the women who return will be “Daniella [Karagach], Jenna [Johnson], Emma [Slater], Lindsay [Arnold], Witney [Carson], Britt [Stewart] and Koko [Iwasaki]” and for the men, “Alan [Bersten], Pasha [Pashkov], Sasha [Farber], Gleb [Savchenko], Brandon [Armstrong], Keo [Motsepe] and Ezra [Sosa].”

Some fans think that Sharna Burgess will not return for the upcoming season because she’s currently pregnant with a due date of July 4. One fan said that shouldn’t count her out, however, because Peta Murgatroyd had a similar timeline after she gave birth to her son.

Most of the comments had Daniella Karagach, the reigning Mirrorball champion, returning for season 31.

Some fans do not think Lindsay Arnold will return. She has two sisters that are currently pregnant and will have newborn babies around the same time as the show airs.

“I could also see Lindsay maybe not coming back, either if she is pregnant or trying, or just finding the back and forth too hard with a toddler,” one person wrote. “I go back and forth on Peta [Murgatroyd] coming back, her post seemed so final, but now she’s posting a lot of dancing lately.”

Another person replied, “I see Lindsay sitting this season out because 2 of her sisters will have newborns by then and I can’t see her wanting to be away from family so much, plus she will have a lot less family help for Sage. Her and Witney could also be looking to expand their families.”

Some Think the Lineup Will Be the Same

Some fans think the lineup won’t change much from the previous season. For season 30, the lineup included Val Chmerkovskiy, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, Britt Stewart and Emma Slater.

“I think the line up will probably remain mostly the same, especially if they are planning a 2022 tour,” one person wrote. “For the guys, Sasha, Alan, Artem, Val [Chmerkovskiy], Pasha. Sasha’s always iffy if they can’t pair him based on height, and I don’t think he’s the priority over some others. Brandon Armstrong[ I think could maybe get sidelined.”

They added, “For the girls, Emma, Jenna, Daniella, Britt, maybe Sofia [Ghavami]. I won’t be surprised if Lindsay or Witney aren’t back next season, but if they want to return they will probably be there.”

There’s also concern that Karagach will not be returning to the show right away given her current broken ankle, though she does not need surgery and is expected to make a quick recovery.

Not many fans listed Cheryl Burke as a dancer they believe will return for season 31 of the show as a dancer. Burke has mentioned multiple times that she hopes to retire from ballroom dancing and would rather be in a different role on “Dancing With the Stars” or “Strictly Come Dancing.”

Many think the more traditional troupe will be returning for the upcoming season, meaning professional dancers who aren’t given a celebrity partner may still play a part in group dances throughout the live episodes.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Thinks They’d be Great at Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’