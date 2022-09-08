Full ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Professional Dancer Roster Revealed

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022.

With the season premiere date coming up, the professional dancers have started to rehearse with their partners and film promotional content, and the official reveal of the professional dancer roster came on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 on “Good Morning America.”

Ahead of the reveal, cast members that were officially confirmed included judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli as well as host Tyra Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

Six professional dancers were also revealed ahead of the full announcement.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Will Feature 16 Professional Dancers

The professional dancer roster was officially announced on “Good Morning America” on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Here are the pros fans will see in the ballroom this season:

The troupe will also be making a return to the ballroom for season 31 of the show.

The troupe is made up of professional dancers who are not paired with a celebrity partner but are there to participate in and choreograph pro numbers as well as participate in the dances of other couples. They are also the understudies for professional dancers with celebrities and are ready to step up at any point in the competition if a pro is sick or injured during the season.

This year’s troupe is made up of the following dancers:

Ezra Sosa

Alexis Warr

Kateryna Klishyna

D’Angelo Castro

Sharna Burgess announced in late August 2022 that she would not be returning as a professional dancer for the season, as she gave birth to her first son, Zane, in July 2022 and didn’t feel ready to be away from him for the long days required to participate in that capacity.

Lindsay Arnold Is Not Returning

One cast member who was left off the list was professional dancer Lindsay Arnold. She chose not to return for the upcoming season.

The star took to Instagram and TikTok to break her silence on the move, which has been long-anticipated by fans and seemingly confirmed when a list of professional dancers participating in the upcoming season of the show was leaked.

“Sharing my decision on DWTS,” Arnold wrote in the caption on her August 30, 2022 video. “This was tough for me and I truly appreciate your love and support for me and my family.”

Arnold shared the reason she made the hard decision to leave “Dancing With the Stars” for the season.

“I’m really happy that I can now share and talk more in-depth about my decision. I’m sure a lot of you have noticed that I’m not out in L.A. right now and a lot of the dancers are doing the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ promo shoots and all the fun things that come with the new season,” Arnold says in the video. “Awhile back I posted about kind of going through it with a personal decision I had to make… I have chosen not to be a part of this next season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’.”

Arnold said the decision was one of the “toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life, if I’m being honest.”

She said she still loves the show with all of her heart and that it represents family for her, but she wants to prioritize growing her own family in Utah.

