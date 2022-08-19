Six Pros Announced for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast

Six “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers have been officially confirmed as coming back for season 31 of the show.

Though contracts have yet to be completed for the remainder of the cast, according to a new report by Us Weekly, the six professional dancers that were featured in the first promotional video for the season will be returning for season 31.

The professional dancers who will be returning to the ballroom were those featured in the trailer and on the first poster for the season. The poster included dancers Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, and reigning Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach.

Seasons 31 and 32 of the show are set to air on Disney+.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ May Be Looking for a Demographic Change

The promotional video heavily features reigning Mirrorball champion and Emmy-Award nominated choreographer Daniella Karagach.

It also features a child watching the show alongside their parents, which is a clue as to the demographic switch “Dancing With the Stars” could be hoping to make, as they were in the previous season by bringing in pop star JoJo Siwa.

That could mean younger celebrities cast on the show and an emphasis on songs that are newer. In 2021, the show pulled in millions of viewers, and Disney is likely hoping to pull over some of those viewers to the new platform.

Of course, the change also means “Dancing With the Stars” could pick up viewers who already had a subscription to the service.

“Let the magic of dance come alive,” Karagach says in the trailer.

The promotional video also serves as another reminder for fans of the show that it will be airing exclusively on Disney+ and might not go off perfectly for the first season. It’s the first competition show to air live on the platform.

“We can’t expect perfection on the first try,” the grandmother says in the promotion after scoring the program a 9 while the rest of her family gives it a 10.

The poster shared for the season features an all-new Mirrorball trophy that is shaped like Mickey Mouse.

“The Mirrorball’s makeover is a 🔟! #DWTS is back in the ballroom LIVE on September 19, only on DisneyPlus,” the “Dancing With the Stars” account posted alongside the poster.

Fans Think A Fan-Favorite Professional Is Out

Some fans think fan-favorite professional dancer Lindsay Arnold will not be returning to the ballroom for season 31.

The dancer took to Instagram Stories in August 2022 to share her backlog of laundry and laugh about how much she has to do. Then, she shared a DM from a follower telling her to get off social media and do her housework.

“Love reading all your DMs!” she wrote in the video. “It’s so fun to hear all your cute stories about keeping track of your cute kids heights throughout the years and also all your personal laundry situations to help make me feel like I’m not alone.”

In the text, Arnold wrote, “This week has been tough. Lots of personal things going on.”

“This past week has been really really rough for me personally,” she said. “Just a lot of personal things going on that I will eventually share. And I also had to make a really, really big life decision that was super hard.”

She elaborated in the text of the video.

“Had to make some big life choices that were so difficult this week and I just appreciate you guys being supportive and nice to me and my family,” she wrote. “Spread that love to everyone you know cause you never know when someone might be going through something.”

In a Reddit thread after Arnold uploaded the video, one fan speculated that the tough times could be “Dancing With the Stars” related.

“Anyone else think the hard things she was talking about this morning was her having to make a decision or finalize the decision not to do DWTS?” one person wrote on Reddit. “I’ve had a strong feeling she wasn’t intending on coming back this season but maybe this week is when she had to give them her official word she wasn’t planning on it and she is now struggling with the reality of officially moving on.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

