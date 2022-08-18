WATCH: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Highlights Pros, Disney Plus Move In New Promo

“Dancing With the Stars” has posted the first promotional video for the season that includes new footage, and it highlights both the professional dancers and the show’s move to Disney+.

The promotional video was featured on the “Dancing With the Stars” Twitter feed.

“Let the magic of dance come alive when #DWTS premieres on September 19,” the tweet reads. “Stream the new season LIVE only on @DisneyPlus!”

The Video Heavily Features Daniella Karagach

The promotional video heavily features reigning Mirrorball champion and Emmy-Award nominated choreographer Daniella Karagach.

It also features a child watching the show alongside their parents, which is a clue as to the demographic switch “Dancing With the Stars” could be hoping to make, as they were in the previous season by bringing in pop star JoJo Siwa.

That could mean younger celebrities cast on the show and an emphasis on songs that are newer.

“Let the magic of dance come alive,” Karagach says in the trailer.

The teaser features Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Brandon Armstrong, Artem Chigvintsev, Cheryl Burke, and Witney Carson, which could be a hint as to which professional dancers will be returning to the ballroom this fall, though that has yet to be announced.

The promotional video also serves as another reminder for fans of the show that it will be airing exclusively on Dsisney+ and might not go off perfectly for the first season. It’s the first competition show to air live on the platform.

“We can’t expect perfection on the first try,” the grandmother says in the promotion after scoring the program a 9 while the rest of her family gives it a 10.

The poster shared for the season features an all-new Mirrorball trophy that is shaped like Mickey Mouse.

“The Mirrorball’s makeover is a 🔟! #DWTS is back in the ballroom LIVE on September 19, only on DisneyPlus,” the “Dancing With the Stars” account posted alongside the poster.

Some Fans Are Vowing to Boycott ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The show’s first season 31 promo video was released on August 11, 2022. The video featured clips from animated Disney movies including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “The Lion King,” “The Princess and the Frog,” and more.

Some fans won’t pay for Disney Plus, which currently runs at $7.99 per month. As of December 8, however, the price will increase to $10.99 per month for people who want the premium service which does not include ads.

For the duration of “Dancing With the Stars,” the service should cost $7.99 per month, and the show will air with no advertisements, per TV Line.

“Everything is going to streaming,” one person tweeted. “Wtf not everyone has high speed internet or the money for these services. This sucks.”

One person tweeted, “That’s terrible… not everyone can afford ‘Disney plus’ to watch DWTS…. going to lose a lot of ratings.”

Many fans took to the comment section on Instagram to share their frustrations.

“First season I’ll miss as I’m NOT PAYING FOR ANOTHER STREAMING SERVICE,” one person wrote. “I can afford it but not doing it and it’s sad to me so many huge fans on fixed incomes can’t afford to.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

