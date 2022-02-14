Pros ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Do Not Want to See on Season 31

The professional dancers on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are a huge part of the viewing experience for fans, with some of them becoming more famous than the celebrities they dance with in some cases.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31, but if the show is renewed, it’s possible there will be changes to the cast.

Val Chmerkovskiy, a dancer who has been on the show for over a decade, has said that he would like to retire, and Cheryl Burke, another long-time professional dancer on the show, has insinuated that season 30 was her last as well.

Now, fans are weighing in on what professional dancers they would and would not like to see in the future.

Fans Want Daniella Karagach to Return

It’s almost unanimous on a Reddit thread asking for opinions that fans want season 30 winner Daniella Karagach to return to the ballroom in season 31.

“Definitely want Dani, Emma [Slater], Sharna [Burgess] (I understand this is highly unlikely with the timeline of her pregnancy but I’m not ready for her to leave the ballroom just yet,” one fan replied. “Maybe S32? Lmao), ARTEM [Chigvintsev] !!!, Brandon [Armstrong], Witney [Carson], Britt [Stewart]. Would love to see Koko and Kiki with partners as well. I think they are incredible.”

Kiki and Koko refer to Kiki Nyemchek and Koine Iwasaki. Nyemchek was a member of the “Dancing With the Stars” troupe during seasons 12, 13, and 14. He is currently on tour with the show. Iwasaki is known for her time on “So You Think You Can Dance” season 14, and she is also currently on tour with the other “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers.

Other people think that Ezra Sosa and Sofia Ghavami, who were both members of the troupe in season 30 of the show, could be promoted to the position of having celebrity dancers to fill in Chmerkovskiy and Burgess’ spots.

Some Do Not Want Lindsay Arnold Back

Some people have said that they do not want Lindsay Arnold to return to the ballroom dance competition.

“Pros that can go: Sasha [Farber], Lindsay [Arnold], Cheryl [Burke],” one person wrote. “Pros that can stay: Daniella, Jenna [Johnson], Britt, Witney, Emma, Artem, Brandon, Keo [Motsepe].”

Another replied, “Yes: Britt, Dani, Emma, Jenna, Sofia, Witney, Alan, Artem, Brandon, Ezra, Keo, Pasha {add Koko & Kiki as spares). Neutral: Cheryl, Peta [Murgatroyd], Sasha, Sharna, Val. No: Gleb [Savchenko], Lindsay.”

Arnold is no stranger to receiving hate on the Internet. In January 2022, she shared some messages that she’d received from fans and laughed them off.

One person on the thread did say they wanted to see Arnold stick around, though the comment was downvoted.

“I want Lindsay to come back! She’s one of the best teachers and always has the best connections with her partners. and it seems like people on here just dislike her bc of her views and behavior which is stupid,” the reply read.

Many of the replies to the original post suggested that the show bring in some new professional dancers altogether, possibly pulling in some from different shows.

“Yes, I definitely think they need to be pulling people from the circuits,” one person replied. “The talent they would bring to the show would be refreshing considering how incredibly stale some pros are *cough cough* Sasha.”

Other replies stated that they thought the casting directors were too focused on getting professional dancers who have already been on TV in some capacity on a show like “World of Dance” or “So You Think You Can Dance” instead of pulling professional dancers in based on talent alone.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

