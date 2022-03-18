Which Pros Will Be Out for DWTS Season 31? Fans Weigh In

With “Dancing With the Stars” having ended in November 2021, some fans are looking forward to the new season, which is set to air in the fall of 2022, if it officially gets the green light from ABC.

One person took to Reddit to ask about the possible changes to cast members in the upcoming season, writing, “Do you think they’ll get rid of any of the pros to make room for new proos? Who would they be most likely to get rid of?”

Some Fans Think the Lineup Will Change

Some of the fans in the replies said they do think that the lineup of professional dancers will go through some changes for the upcoming season.

“In terms of the female lineup, I feel like a lot of the decisions will be made for them, like with Sharna [Burgess] getting pregnant,” one person wrote. “I think one of [Witney Carson]/Lindsay [Arnold] will be pregnant but even if not, it’s gonna be harder for them to come back next year.”

Another person said they thought Lindsay Arnold may not return at all.

“She made it clear she did this season for herself, not for money, on the podcast with Jason [Tartick] and it’s not necessary for her anymore,” one person commented. “Same goes for Wit too. It was easy to have [her husband] with her last season but now that he’s working, probably in Utah, it’s gonna be different.”

Professional dancers who could return to the ballroom even though they were not in season 30 include Maks Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, and Keo Motsepe. There is also the possibility that Ezra Sosa or Sofia Ghavami will be promoted to professional dancers with celebrity partners for an upcoming season.

Fans Think Multiple Pros Could Retire or Be Bumped

in the thread, some fans alluded to the fact that they thought Val Chmerkovskiy and Cheryl Burke could both retire. Others think that Sharna Burgess will miss the season because she is currently pregnant and due in July.

“Val has said season 30 was his last,” one person wrote. “But who knows cause pros say they are leaving and then end up coming back for multiple seasons… but if he leaves that opens up a spot. Doubt Sharna will be back for next season. And as others have said, I could see Whitney or Lindsay being pregnant again.”

Another person commented, “I feel like Cheryl would go, just cuz of her divorce and needing time for herself and all.”

Some also think that Artem Chigvintsev will be taking time off the show.

One question mark remaining for the season is season 30 winner Daniella Karagach, as she was injured on tour and is unsure how long her recovery will be.

Karagach shared that she was injured during her second-to-last dance of the night on March 16, 2022.

“So yesterday on stage while performing our last number, I guess my body’s just very fatigued at this point, and silly mistakes starting happening for me,” Karagach said in an Instagram Story on March 17, 2022. “And yesterday during our second-to-last number with Alan [Bersten], I did one of the scissor-kicks that I do and I landed on my ankle and just fell straight to the floor.”

She later updated fans about possibly needing surgery on her ankle, though she did not know for sure at the time of her Instagram post.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

