Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Professional Dancers Revealed

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022.

With the season premiere date coming up, the professional dancers have started to rehearse with their partners and film promotional content.

The only cast members who have been officially confirmed for season 31 by Disney are judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli, co-hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, and professional dancers Witney Carson, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Artem Chigvintsev, Pasha Pashkov, and Daniella Karagach.

Luckily for eager fans, spoilers for the upcoming season have been released by insider Kristyn Burtt, a very reliable source when it comes to all things “Dancing With the Stars.”

Season 15 Will See 15 Professional Dancers Return

Before the official list was posted, there were six professional dancers confirmed. Now, Burtt has confirmed nine additional dancers including a few returning faces and a brand-new professional dancer.

Here are the pros you can expect to see on season 31 of the show, according to Burtt:

Women:

Men:

The troupe will also be making a return in season 31.

Members of the troupe are professional dancers who did not get paired with a celebrity partner but are still members of the cast. They fill in if anything happens with another professional dancer, they act as backup dancers, and they participate in opening numbers as well as any other professional dance numbers throughout the season.

Here’s who you can expect to see as members of the troupe:

Ezra Sosa

Alexis Warr

Kateryna Klishyna

Sasha Farber

Overall, the new faces are Alexis Warr, who won season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2022 and was on tour with the “Dancing With the Stars” cast following season 30, Koko Iwasaki, who was also on the live tour, and new “Dancing With the Stars” family member Kateryna Klishyna.

For some fans, it could also be surprising that Sharna Burgess is making her return. Burgess gave birth via c-section to her son, Zane, in early July 2022, making her just over two months postpartum at the time of the season premiere.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Celebrities

This season of “Dancing With the Stars” is set for some big names, according to Burtt’s website, DanceDishWithKB.

The first celebrity that joined “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 was TikTok star and influencer Charli D’Amelio.

D’Amelio and her mother, Heidi, are both set to join the cast for the upcoming season, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Heidi and Charli will be competing against one another on the upcoming season of the show.

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor Joseph Baena, will be one of the celebrities on the show as well.

Other confirmed celebrities at the time of writing include comedian Wayne Brady and deaf actor Daniel Durant, according to Burtt.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official cast announcement will be made on “Good Morning America” on September 8.

